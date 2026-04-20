Mel Kiper's Favorite Edge Rusher Prospect in NFL Draft is Exactly Who Bears Need

While it remains to be seen how the Chicago Bears do it, the team desperately needs to add more help at edge rusher.

Chicago is coming off a season in which it tallied just 35 sacks, tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL, and produced a putrid pass-rush win rate of 29%, the second-worst.

Making the edge rusher concern even bigger, there's no simply telling what Chicago will get from Dayo Odeyingbo, who is returning from a torn Achilles injury.

But the issues with Chicago's defense extend beyond the pass-rush, as the Bears were also awful against the run in 2025, with Dennis Allen's defense finishing with the sixth-worst ranking.

So, in an ideal world, the Bears add an edge rusher who can not only get after the quarterback, but can set the edge against the run, also.

Mel Kiper's favorite EDGE prospect

An Illinois Fighting Illini helmet. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

In an article naming his favorite prospect or prospects at each position in the 2026 NFL Draft, Kiper pegged a local prospect, Illinois' Gabe Jacas, as his pick at edge rusher.

"Jacas handled a lot of responsibilities at Illinois," Kiper said. "He wasn't just getting after the quarterback every snap like other top edge rusher prospects. Instead, he was doing a lot of the tough work, such as sealing the edge and dropping into coverage."

"And yet ... he still managed 11 sacks, 34 pressures and 12.5 tackles for loss last season. Jacas is very underrated, and he should hear his name called Friday in Round 2. At worst, he's a third-rounder. I really like watching him play," Kiper concluded.

It sure sounds like Jacas would be just what the doctor ordered for the Bears.

Why Jacas is a perfect fit for the Bears

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Assuming he can live up to the hype provided by Kiper, Jacas would be a perfect fit in Dennis Allen's defense.

Jacas was productive with the Fighting Illini, posting an impressive 19 sacks and a whopping 83 pressures over the past two seasons. Jacas saved his best for last, with the Illinois product posting 11 sacks in 2025 to go along with 13.5 tackles for loss.

As Kiper points out, Jacas offers an added bonus of being able to set the edge and effectively defend the run. He posted solid Pro Football Focus grades of 64 or better in three of four seasons.

As if all that wasn't enough to interest the Bears, Jacas has the tools to be an asset in coverage when asked to drop back.

While we'd prefer the Bears address their need at edge rusher in the first round, that may not be in the cards depending on how the board falls. Grabbing Jacas on Day 2, where the Bears have three picks, would be a strong fallback plan for Chicago.