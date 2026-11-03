Bears NFL Power Rankings for Week 9: Chicago Moves Closer to No. 1 After Statement Win

The Chicago Bears secured a massive victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night and experts across the board are putting Chicago inside the top five of their NFL power rankings.

The Bears' win over Seattle was the very definition of a statement win. Not only did Chicago knock off the defending Super Bowl champions on their home turf, the Bears did so in convincing fashion, and in primetime.

In the eyes of many across the NFL world, the Bears are now legit Super Bowl contenders.

In our NFL power rankings round-up below, every expert has the Bears inside their top five, and two of them have Chicago as high as No. 2. Let's check it out.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 5

Orr isn't thrilled with the performance of the refs on Monday night, but that didn't stop him from putting the Bears on the doorstep of the No. 1 spot.

"When the referees managed to step out of the way in this one, what we predicted would be a beastly defensive line lived up to expectations," Orr said. "As Chicago finds more of a balance between its explosive offense and a more complementary defense, the Bears are rounding into legitimate Super Bowl favorites."

Refs aside, the fact remains that the Bears soundly outplayed the Super Bowl champions throughout the night.

Talk about a statement win for Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

The Bears were one step away from the top spot in Davis' power rankings last week, but they were unable to leapfrog the San Francisco 49ers, who were on a bye, this week.

"QB Caleb Williams and newly acquired DT Jeffery Simmons certainly sowed fresh hope in front of a national audience on Monday night that Chicago might get its first NFL title in four decades after Da new-look Bears knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks," Davis said. "In Seattle. In prime time. Quite a statement win."

It usually takes a player a game or two to start making an impact for his new teams, but Simmons was a menace immediately for the Bears with six tackles, including two for loss, a sack and several pressures.

What a great first impression!

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 5 | Last week: 7

ESPN's Courtney Cronin was asked who the Bears' best in-season trade acquisition is in franchise history and she named Montez Sweat.

Three seasons before the Bears sent three draft picks, including two first-rounders, to Tennessee to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, GM Ryan Poles got aggressive in 2023 to land Sweat. Chicago sent a 2024 second-rounder to Washington in exchange for Sweat, who led both the Commanders (6.5) and Bears (6.0) in sacks in 2023, making him the first player in NFL history to lead two different teams in sacks in the same season. Sweat recorded his first double-digit-sack season and reached similar production in 2025, when he led Chicago with 10 sacks. Coach Ben Johnson called that season the best of Sweat's career," Cronin wrote.

While Sweat might be the choice for Cronin now, Simmons could very well take that mantle after this season.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 8

No movement for the Bears in Prisco's rankings despite their incredibly impressive win on Monday night.

"They went into Seattle and beat up the Seahawks. The Jeffrey Simmons trade paid off right away with a dominant first game," Prisco said.

Simmons has been buried on a small market on a team that has been terrible for years now, so it was nice to see him remind everyone just how good he is on Monday night.

And it's even better that he did it as a member of the Bears.

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