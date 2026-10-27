Bears NFL Power Rankings For Week 8: Chicago Standing on Doorstep of No. 1 Spot

The Chicago Bears are riding high going into Week 8 and they are getting plenty of respect in the NFL power rankings of experts.

The Bears knocked off the New England Patriots with a strong showing in Week 7, and now they turn the page to Week 8, when they'll be tested yet again versus the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Pretty much everything is going right for the Bears. Caleb Williams is taking that next step in his career and the defense has been better than expected, even at less than 100%.

Chicago will be getting at least one reinforcement this week, as Montez Sweat will return from suspension and Kyle Monangai might make it back from injury after a three-game absence.

But before we look ahead, let's see where the Bears are landing in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 8.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 5 | Last week: 5

No change for the Bears here from Orr, who has the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks leaping over Chicago instead.

"The NFL is trying to penalize Caleb Williams for wearing cleats that may help reduce non-contact injuries (a dubious claim, but in a sport where confidence in the unknown matters, I’ll allow it)," Orr said. "The cleat brand is paying the fines. Williams won’t stop wearing the cleats."

The Bears will play the Seahawks this week and a win should allow Chicago to leapfrog them in Orr's power rankings next week.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 4

The Bears are on the doorstep of the No. 1 spot in Davis' power rankings this week, with only the San Francisco 49ers ahead of them.

"QB Caleb Williams has been lights out since his return," he said. "But after failing his Week 2 test against the Vikings, he'll try to pass this week's against Seattle's equally formidable D − and on the road this time."

With three impressive showings in four games this season, the Bears quarterback is ascending toward elite status just the way Chicago hoped he would.

He is no doubt giving the Bears that green light for an extension Ryan Poles talked about during the offseason.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is knocked out of bounds by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 7 | Last week: 9

ESPN's Courtney Cronin was posed the question: who was the Bears' best offseason addition?

Her choice was first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.

"Thieneman and fellow rookie DB Malik Muhammad II have nearly identical stat lines this season, but the No. 25 pick gets the nod here for how he has handled the highest snap percentage of any Bears defender (97.58%). Thieneman is No. 1 or tied for the team lead in total tackles (47), passes defensed (five) and interceptions (one). He also has 1.5 sacks and three QB hits. Thieneman has had his share of learning moments, but the stability he has provided can't be overstated for a secondary that has dealt with moving parts since the start of training camp," Cronin said.

No argument here. Thieneman has been as advertised. The only new addition who approaches what he has done is linebacker Devin Bush, but we agree the answer is Thieneman.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 | Last week: 13

Prisco gives Williams love, but he rightly points out how well the defense has been playing, even at less than 100%.

"Caleb Williams is playing the best football of his career right now. But the best news for this team: The defense has made strides," Prisco wrote.

Both are very important developments, of course.

Chicago would have no shot to compete for a Super Bowl if Williams didn't take the step forward he is right now, and the defense's improvement only increases the Bears' chances.

Now, we'd love to see Poles make that final trade or even trades on defense to put this team over the top. He can do that by adding a starting interior defensive lineman and/or an edge rusher.

Thankfully, based on rumors, it appears Poles is at least considering doing so.