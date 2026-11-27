The Chicago Bears have a chance to move into the No. 1 spot in the playoff picture entering Week 13 depending on the outcome of the Week 12 game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears managed to secure a victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day to push themselves into first place in the NFC North and into the No. 2 spot in the conference.

Now, the 9-2 Bears can move into the No. 1 spot in the NFC with a loss by the 49ers, who sit at 9-1 — and the chances for that to happen just improved with the latest 49ers injury update.

49ers-Seahawks injury update are good news for Bears

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the 49ers' official injury report, quarterback Brock Purdy, who came down with a sprained ankle in Week 11, won't play for San Francisco against the Seahawks.

Purdy was unable to take the field for any of the three practices this week, so that leaves his status up in the air for next week's game, also, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

Along with the news that Purdy is out, the Seahawks confirmed that their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, who has not been able to play since Week 8 due to ribs and hamstring injuries, will make his return to the field.

The Seahawks having their starting quarterback and the 49ers being without theirs obviously presents an advantage for the Seahawks, who the Bears need to win.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it's important to note that the Niners have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL in Mac Jones, who was quite effective in place of an injured Purdy last season en route to posting a 5-3 record as a starter.

However, Purdy has also been playing at an MVP level in 2026 and that means Jones is still a sizeable downgrade for San Fran, and especially against an elite defense that can eat a less mobile quarterback like Jones alive.

Why Bears move to No. 1 with Niners loss

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, with a handful of games left to play, it's still early to lock in tie-breakers, but the Bears will have the early advantage they need to temporarily grab the No. 1 seed if the Niners lose.

After head-to-head, which doesn't apply because the Bears and 49ers don't play each other this season, the next tie-breaker is conference record.

On that front, the Bears are sitting at 7-2 while the 49ers have a 6-1 mark. So, despite the fact that Chicago and San Fran would have the same record with a Niners loss, the Bears would take over the top spot because of the superior conference record.

The next tie-breaker after conference record is record against common opponents. Both teams are sitting at 3-1, but a loss to Seattle, who the Bears have already beaten this season, would give the Niners a worse mark at 3-2, so Chicago would end up ahead of San Francisco for that tie-breaker, also.

Again, it's still to early to bank on these tie-breakers, but they are obviously something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

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