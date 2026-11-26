After the Chicago Bears pulled off an incredible win in what was a legendary Thanksgiving Day contest with the Detroit Lions, it's time to see where they sit in the NFC North and playoff picture going into the weekend of Week 12.

The Bears entered the week sitting in second place in the division but had the same record as the Lions, which gave them a chance to jump their division rival with a win.

Well, the Bears did just that on Thanksgiving in what will go down as one of the most memorable games in the history of the rivalry.

Let's check out the situation.

NFC North standings

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Chicago Bears (9-2)

2. Detroit Lions (8-3)

3. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-5)

The Chicago Bears are officially in first place in the NFC North and they will remain in that spot through at least the weekend.

Another important note is the Bears now have their first division win and they temporarily own the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Lions with one game left between the two teams. Chicago previously lost to the Vikings in Week 2, and the Packers in Week 5.

The Green Bay Packers lost their Week 12 game on Wednesday night and will remain in the cellar for at least a few more weeks.

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and are looking to bounce back following an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. The Vikings are stuck in third place, even if they win, because Minnesota lost to Detroit earlier in the season.

NFC playoff picture

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Division leaders and wild-card teams

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

2. Chicago Bears (9-2)

3. New York Giants (6-3-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

5. Detroit Lions (8-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

On the outside looking in

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

9. Green Bay Packers (6-5)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

11. Washington Commanders (4-5-1)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

13. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

14. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

The Bears now jump from No. 5 to No. 2 in the NFC playoff picture and could leave Week 12 tied with the San Francisco 49ers, who square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

This obviously puts the Bears in position to host a home playoff game if they can stay in one of the top four spots in the conference, but there's a long way to go.

What's next for the NFC North?

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the win on Thursday, the Bears will enjoy a mini bye before another tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field on Sunday.

As for the rest of the NFC North, the Lions will visit the Falcons in Week 13, the Vikings will host the Carolina Panthers and the Packers draw a road matchup against the Saints.

The obvious note there is the Bears have the toughest matchup of the four NFC North teams.

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