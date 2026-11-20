Who are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Saints Week 11?
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The Chicago Bears will enjoy a relatively soft landing spot with a matchup against the 3-6 New Orleans Saints on the horizon.
The Bears are in the thick of the NFC playoff picture at 7-2, but they'll need to keep winning to come out on top in the loaded NFC North. Every team in the division has at least 6 wins, and Chicago sits in third place, with the Lions and Vikings (both also 7-2) owning the division tiebreakers over them.
Like every other team in the NFC South, the Saints are in the midst of a Jekyll and Hyde season. They had impressive wins against two teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, the Giants and Browns, and a third against the Ravens before Lamar Jackson got hurt. However, they've also suffered blowout losses against the Falcons and Vikings.
The oddsmakers like Chicago's chances of coming away with a win at Soldier Field. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they're 11.5-point favorites for Sunday's contest.
Do the experts feel similarly about their chances?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)
Moe Moton, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 42-4 in favor of the Bears (with the 4 favoring the Saints at +11.5)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian