The Chicago Bears will enjoy a relatively soft landing spot with a matchup against the 3-6 New Orleans Saints on the horizon.

The Bears are in the thick of the NFC playoff picture at 7-2, but they'll need to keep winning to come out on top in the loaded NFC North. Every team in the division has at least 6 wins, and Chicago sits in third place, with the Lions and Vikings (both also 7-2) owning the division tiebreakers over them.

Like every other team in the NFC South, the Saints are in the midst of a Jekyll and Hyde season. They had impressive wins against two teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, the Giants and Browns, and a third against the Ravens before Lamar Jackson got hurt. However, they've also suffered blowout losses against the Falcons and Vikings.

The oddsmakers like Chicago's chances of coming away with a win at Soldier Field. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they're 11.5-point favorites for Sunday's contest.

Do the experts feel similarly about their chances?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)

Moe Moton, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: New Orleans Saints (+11.5)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 42-4 in favor of the Bears (with the 4 favoring the Saints at +11.5)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.