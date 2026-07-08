Bears' Bright Future on Offense Confirmed on List of Top 25 Players Under 25

The Chicago Bears have a bright future on the offense and that was confirmed in a list of the top 25 players aged 25 and under.

The list was compiled by CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan and both Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland made the cut. Williams landed at No. 7 and Loveland was ranked at No. 25.

Sullivan's requirements to make the cut were two-fold: players had to be 25 or younger when the regular season begins on Sept. 9, and rookies were excluded completely.

Here's what he said about Loveland.

"If you project those final 10 games over a full season, Loveland was on pace for roughly 80 catches, 1,015 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. He also kept that torrid pace going in the postseason, tallying 12 catches for 193 yards in two games," Sullivan said. "He's primed to leap into superstardom during his sophomore season in 2026."

And here's Sullivan's thoughts on Williams.

"Williams finally looked like the generational quarterback he was billed as entering the league in 2024 and delivered several clutch moments throughout the 2025 campaign," Sullivan said. "Entering Year 2 in Ben Johnson's system, it'll be fascinating to see how high Williams can climb among the NFL's quarterbacks."

While he wasn't ranked in the top 25, right tackle Darnell Wright was included in the "toughest cuts" section.

Wright has ascended to the status of a very good right tackle and will be handsomely rewarded with a big contract extension in due time. Wright will still be eligible to make the cut in 2027, so he might very well be in the top 25 next year.

As for Loveland and Williams, their spots are well-deserved.

Williams no doubt took a step in the right direction in 2025 and is on the cusp of being a true superstar quarterback in the NFL if he can clean up some of his issues this season.

As for Loveland, he is also on the cusp of superstardom. His final 10 games of last season put him firmly on track to be an elite tight end by the end of his second season in the NFL if he can keep progressing in his development.

Bears who could crack the list in 2027

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Wright, we could see Luther Burden, Kyle Monangai and/or Rome Odunze making this list in 2027.

All three have shown plenty of promise early on in their careers, but we still need to see more out of them before ranking them among the best players aged 25 and younger.

Odunze stands to be the No. 1 weapon in Chicago's wide receivers room this coming season, and Burden will be taking on a bigger role now that D.J. Moore is gone.

Monangai has a legit shot at a 1,000-yard season if he has the same role from Week 1 that he had during the second half of 2025.

If Williams and Loveland stay on the list and Odunze, Burden, Wright and Monangai all deliver in 2026, the Bears could absolutely dominate this list in 2027.