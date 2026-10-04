Bears' Outlook Entirely Different Than Only Three Weeks Ago Despite QBs

My how things change in the NFL.

It was said by those who know at the start of the season, but all of the hand-wringing and skepticism over the Bears' season because they faced the toughest schedule in the league was so much blather.

This is what was said, and it was based on their opponents owning a .550 record from the previous season. The reason this was all garbage to begin with was they were playing the 2026 teams and not the 2025 schedule with 2025 rosters. Things change so much in the NFL from week to week, let alone from season to season.

The Bears had been said to have the second-toughest schedule last year with opponents possessing a .571 winning percentage. But when the season ended they had actually played the fourth-easiest schedule as their opponents in that season had a .458 winning percentage.

Does any NFC North fanbase actually think the Vikings are a good team?



I’d take the Packers, Bears and even the Lions over the Vikings when it comes to talent level.



Vikings have been lucky through the first 3 weeks, I can easily see them finish 8-9 or 9-8 by end season. — Lambeau Villain (@PackersRunNFC) September 30, 2026

After Sunday's game with the New York Jets, it is only the quarter marker in this NFL race, if a quarter mark can even be designated considering there are 17 games.

So now, how does that Bears toughest schedule still look?

Of course, they're not playing the toughest schedule this year. They're not even playing a schedule rated in the top half of the league. It is the 19th easiest schedule remaining based on records of this year's opponents. This is a little more relevant than how teams finished last year.

Packers, Bears and Lions getting ready to battle it out for the NFC North for the next 15 weeks



Because nobody is afraid of a Kyler Murray led offense



LOCK IN BOYS pic.twitter.com/qMdRVtrkBk — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) September 27, 2026

What has changed is the NFC South looks entirely terrible. Three teams have one win, another, Tampa Bay, is winless. The Bears played one and still face New Orleans, Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

What also has changed is last year's Super Bowl teams look far more beatable than in February. New England is 1-2 and Seattle is 2-1 but seems very vulnerable.

The Bills, the Giants, Jaguars, Seahawks, the Lions and Vikings are the remaining opponents with winning records on the Bears' schedule. The Bills and Vikings are the only unbeaten teams.

The bears aren’t super strong. The Vikings are clear favorites for the north. But other than that the NFC is wide open — TheStefanskiSavior (@MichaelPenixATL) September 30, 2026

A major plus for them is Green Bay's 1-2 start. It's still very early but Green Bay's perceived problems could make the NFC North easier. Still, they'll eventually get back Micah Parsons and even if he's not quite 100% he'd still be a problem for blockers. They've had offensive line issues and this is never an easy fix.

At this point in the schedule, though, it's all still about the Bears and getting their regular lineup back and healthy as they work toward the playoffs.

NFC North at the moment...

Bears down to QB3

Packers taking a beating from an 0-2 team at home

Lions No. 31 in scoring defense



Everything coming up Purple — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 25, 2026

Nevertheless, they can't be to displeased at the prospect of playing a schedule that looks far less severe than when the season began and every other internet analyst was pointing out how they were going to find repeating as division task impossible because of the severity of their slate.

Only one or two weeks in the NFL can drastically alter the picture and it could look entirely different. DraftKings still lists the Bears only as third-best chance to win the NFC North at +390, with both the Vikings (+144) and Detroit (+160).

Bears really have the the top 3 QBs in the NFC north — SadisticPenguin (@SadisticPenquin) September 29, 2026

Yet, it was only a few weeks ago when the team with the best shot was Detroit and the Packers were second.

The Bears will find winning even over 1-2 teams like the Jets can drastically improve their outlook, and make the road ahead look all the easier. Perhaps they might finally even convince oddsmakers they're better than No. 3 in the division.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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I still think the Bears are the best team in the NFC North with a healthy Caleb Williams. All 4 teams in the division have flaws, but I think Chicago is the team to beat with Caleb out there. — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) September 27, 2026