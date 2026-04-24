There are still a few big names on the board that would be great picks if they're still on the board when the Bears are on the clock.

I thought Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood both were underrated options for Chicago at pick 25. I've also seen T.J. Parker, Kayden McDonald, and Zion Youngconsistently being mocked to the Bears in the first round.

Unfortunately, with the Bears' first selection tonight coming at pick 57, they will all probably be long gone by the time they're on the clock. Unfortunately, so will Cashius Howell, Jacob Rodriguez, and Lee Hunter (a guy can dream, though, right?). However, there are a few potential under-the-radar options that could be good picks for the Bears tonight.

Gabe Jacas

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

I don't know if this is cheating, but I'm the one making the rules here. While Gabe Jacas might not be a deep sleeper, he's still available in the second round and, unlike the names listed above, I don't think anyone is surprised by that fact.

Jacas would be a great addition if he's still on the board at pick 57. In fact, I'd be surprised if he isn't the selection in that case. He's a heavy-handed edge rusher who has a surprising amount of juice on top of it. He also holds his own in run defense (the area of his game that would make him an especially tantalizing option for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen).

Gracen Halton

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the Bears land Gracen Halton tonight, then I really don't care how the rest of the draft goes. They can draft a punter, a kicker, and three fullbacks the rest of the way and I can still sleep well at night knowing they landed two key pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

Halton is the missing piece that could unlock their interior pass-rush (which was arguably their biggest weakness last season). He's a bit undersized at 6'3", 293 lbs., but he also holds his own against the run when he's not being double-teamed. He's one of my favorite players in this year's class and would be the perfect fit for Chicago's defense.

De'Zhaun Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De'Zhaun Stribling is someone who should be getting more hype. The Ole Miss product is 6'3", 207 lbs., and runs a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. That combination of size and speed doesn't come around often (except in this year's class, it seems). Unlike some of the other impressive height/weight/speed guys in this year's class, he's also a pretty sure-handed.

Really, the only knocks against Stribling are that he's not a weapon in contested-catch situations and he's a bit stiff as a route-runner. He's definitely got the traits to work through those issues and become a really productive receiver, though. He'd be a potential steal if he's still on the board at pick 89.

Daylen Everette

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Daylen Everette is one of the more underrated cornerbacks in this year's class. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 6'1", 196 lbs. The 21-year-old is the type of big press coverage corner that Dennis Allen might bang the table for.

The former Georgia Bulldog isn't only a workout warrior, though. He's started 41 games for one of college football's best defenses over the past three years and earned third-team All-SEC honors in each of the past two seasons. If they don't address the cornerback position in the second round, then he'd be another great option at pick 89.

Tacario Davis

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis (1) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tacario Davis is a height/weight/speed guy, as he's nearly 6'4" and ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. He thrives in press coverage and would be a great option if they're looking to land a Nahshon Wright in the third round.

The University of Washington cover man might have a low floor, but he's also got a chance of popping with good coaching. Al Harris definitely should be able to help in that regard.

Kyle Louis

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I don't know why Kyle Louis hasn't received more recognition in this year's class. I think he's somewhat victimized by the fact that this year's class boasts a loaded group of 'backers, because he's one of the most versatile defensive players left on the board. He's so good in coverage that some think he might actually be a fit at strong safety under the right scheme.

Sometimes versatility gets mistaken for a player being a tweener, but Louis doesn't fall under that category (or at least he shouldn't, anyway). There are shades of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to his game. He's undersized, but disruptive. Linebacker might not be a glaring weakness for Chicago at this point, but he'd be a great value in the third round.

Christen Miller

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) in the first quarter of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

I don't really expect Christen Miller to be available when Chicago's on the clock at pick 57. However, it's definitely possible with how many good defensive linemen are left on the board. What I will say is, if he is still there, I'd put money on him being the pick.

Miller is a mountain of a man at 6'4", 321 lbs. He's a great run defender who would greatly improve Chicago's 26th-ranked rush defense. The 21-year-old comes from college football's most efficient defensive tackle pipeline, and he could be the next University of Georgia DT to make a name for himself in the pros.

Dani Dennis Sutton

Nov 16, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) is sacked by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis Sutton might not be flashy, but he'd be a great option in the third round if they opt to address their other weaknesses with their two second-round picks.

At 6'5" and 256 lbs., he's got the size that Dennis Allen covets from his edge rushers. He also has testing numbers and has been productive over the past two seasons (he has 17 sacks over that span). He'll probably never be a double-digit sack artist, but that shouldn't be where expectations are set for a third-round edge rusher.

Caleb Tiernan

Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) celebrates with Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) and Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) after scoring Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bears are worried about Ozzy Trapilo's future, then they could do much worse than taking a shot on Northwestern offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan in the third round. Some think that he projects as a guard in the pros, but he played well at both tackle spots for the Wildcats.

With the tackle run that occurred late in the first round, Tiernan is one of the few remaining guys on the board who I think has legit starting potential (practically all of the best linemen available play on the interior). I wouldn't be surprised if someone overdrafts him as a result. However, if he's still there in the third, then he'd be a solid pick for Chicago.