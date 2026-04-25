Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton is the Physical Solution to Bears' Defensive Void

We are entering the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Chicago Bears are still missing a selection at a key position: edge rusher.

We expected the Bears to take care of that need on Day 1, but it was initially unfathomable to think they would not address it by Day 2, at the latest.

Yet, here we are. Three picks came and went for Chicago on Friday and none of them were an edge rusher. In fact, none of them were even a defensive pick.

When it comes specifically to edge rusher, there's one player the Bears should have their sights set on in Round 4: Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton.

A perfect fit for Dennis Allen

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes edge rushers who have bigger, longer bodies. Allen once cited former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Payton Turner as his prototype at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds.

Dennis-Sutton checks that box at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, and with his 33.5-inch arms, which are shorter than Turner's but still a good length. Dennis-Sutton also brings the requisite toughness and physicality Allen wants at the position.

Another Allen box he checks is his ability to set the edge. The Penn State product does that and gets into running lanes. He produced a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 77.1 in 2025.

As a pass-rusher, Allen was productive, with 17 sacks the past two years. He does display some negatives that concern us about his ability to have success at the next level, but Allen is going to scheme ways to make things easier for Dennis-Sutton.

Utilizing multiple looks is another trait we see out of Allen's unit. Dennis-Sutton fits in that regard, also, as he could slide inside when needed to give Allen another option.

Round projection for Dennis-Sutton

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We saw Dennis-Sutton projected to go anywhere from Round 3 to Round 4 by analysts, so there's a good chance he's going to come off the board quickly on Day 3.

The Bears do have a fourth-round pick at No. 129, but it's near the back end of the round so a trade up might be necessary.

If the Bears were to package their fourth- and fifth-round picks to move up in Round 4, something the team should consider, they could theoretically move up all the way to No. 108 per the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, which is the eighth pick in the round.

That kind of jump is rare, so we aren't holding our breath for it. We will, however, be holding our breath for Dennis-Sutton to be there whenever the Bears end up on the clock in Round 4.