The Chicago Bears and head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen threw us quite the curveball following Chicago's Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson usually busts out the "Stanky Leg" dance move when the Bears win a game, but this time around he gave the honor to Allen, who went on to give a valiant effort but didn't exactly nail it.

On Monday, Allen shared his review of his form for the dance that has now become infamous in Chicago thanks to Johnson.

Dennis Allen's stanky leg review

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't lost on Allen that his execution wasn't perfect, and in the process of giving his honest take on how he did, Allen cracked a perfect dad joke.

And, in what is unfortunate news, Allen said it would likely be the last time he does it, although we're not sure Johnson and Bears players are going to let him retire just yet.

"That was the first, for sure, and hopefully the last time I do the stanky leg," Allen said, according to Chris Emma of The Score. "By definition, I thought it stunk, so it was the perfect stanky leg."

Dennis Allen hit the Stanky leg pic.twitter.com/kn5D0h983l — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 22, 2026

While his execution certainly needs work, Allen can do it any way he wants as long as the defense continues playing at the level it has over the last handful of games.

Nothing stanky about the Bears' defense

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's defense has been much-improved since the 31-7 shellacking at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, and the defense has been especially good the last three games.

Since their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears have not permitted more than 24 points in any game.

And, since Chicago acquired Jeffery Simmons in Week 8, the unit has let up a grand total of 54 points in three contests, with the 13 the Bears surrendered on Sunday being the lowest mark.

There is no question Simmons has been everything the Bears and Allen could have hoped for. He has a whopping five sacks in three games and has posted at least one in each of his appearances, which ties his career-best streak.

The thing is, the Bears have the opportunity to be even better once they are fully healthy. Kyler Gordon didn't play in Week 11, and Dayo Odeyingbo, who was having a strong season before getting hurt in Week 5, is eligible to come off injured reserve.

And, lest we forget, Coby Bryant, who was supposed to be one of the starters at safety, could return late in the season to provide one final boost to Chicago's impressive unit.

There was a lot of talk about how much trouble the Bears' defense could be in for 2026 if the team didn't turn the ball over the way it did last season. Well, the Bears are turning the ball over at about the same rate and they are playing better defense all around.

When putting that together with the Bears' offense, it's not hard to see why many have Chicago pegged as a Super Bowl contender this season.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —