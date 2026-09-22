Bears' Penalty Problem Points to a Critical Strength Becoming a Weakness

Lost in the hubbub surrounding Caleb Williams' hamstring injury and the Chicago Bears' ugly Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was the fact that Chicago struggled mightily with penalties once again. Through two weeks, the Bears are tied for the third-most accepted penalties in the league with 20, according to The Football Database.

At no time was the Bears' penalty problem more pronounced on Sunday than on their penultimate first-half drive. We saw a comedy of errors unfold at that point as the Bears took four penalties in five snaps, putting them in a third-and-24 situation at midfield after having been set up with a first-and-10 at Minnesota's 30-yard line. What could have been a touchdown drive to take a halftime lead and get the ball on the other side became a punt.

The most alarming part of this penalty problem is what kinds of penalties the Bears are getting called for. Five offensive holding penalties have been accepted against the Bears, tied for second-most in the league. Through all of the 2025 season, the Bears had only 13 such penalties accepted.

What does this mean for the Bears? That their greatest weakness a year ago, a dominant offensive line and elite pass protection, may be turning into a weakness in 2026. Offensive linemen commit holding penalties when they get beat quickly by a defender, and we saw that come in bunches on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears could not possibly have replaced the offensive line talent they lost in one offseason

The Chicago Bears' offensive line runs onto the field before a game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In poker terms, the Bears were dealt a two-seven off-suit with offensive line turnover this offseason. It started with left tackle Ozzy Trapilo rupturing his patellar tendon at the end of the Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. And even though Trapilo's improbable return from injury has him far ahead of schedule, he has already missed two games and may need more time to get back to 100% readiness.

Give general manager Ryan Poles credit for cobbling together an answer to the left tackle position this offseason, but it was never going to be enough to replace the high level of play that Trapilo put on the field in December in January.

Then, Drew Dalman's shocking retirement left a gigantic hole right in the middle of the Bears' offensive line. Poles acted quickly to plug this gap by trading for seven-year veteran Garrett Bradbury, but after a mistake-ridden Week 2 performance, Poles might just as well have traded for a traffic cone and placed that on Williams' blindside.

Predictably, this turnover of talent has led to considerable regression along Chicago's offensive line. And while some fans will want to lay blame at the feet of Ryan Poles, I can't get on board with that. He was left in a lurch by an untimely injury in the final two minutes of a playoff game and one of the more stunning retirement announcements in recent years.

The penalty problem can, and must, be fixed immediately

Chicago Bears C Garrett Bradbury reacts to a touchdown scored by RB D'Andre Swift. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the interest of fairness, I must point out that the Bears are facing a gauntlet of dangerous defenses to start the season. The Carolina Panthers spent beaucoup bucks in free agency this year to address an anemic pass rush unit, and Brian Flores' defenses are notoriously blitz-happy, which leads to holding penalties. Next week, the Bears face another defensive savant in Vic Fangio, followed by the new-look New York Jets and a Green Bay Packers defense that may have Micah Parsons back in action by then.

But that's as far as I'll go in excusing this unit. Even with the personnel changes, racking up 20 penalties in two games is nowhere close to acceptable. Not for a team with legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2026. These penalties have to stop, and they have to stop now. Right guard Jonah Jackson said as much on Monday, telling Courtney Cronin of ESPN, "It's not something that we can't fix immediately."

There you have it. The players and coaches know that this isn't some mysterious, vexatious problem flowing from an unknown source. The answer to committing too many penalties is to simply stop committing penalties, and it starts and ends with the offensive line. No team can find success when the offensive linemen are sabotaging promising drives.