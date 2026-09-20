Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives For Week 2: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have released their list of inactives for the Week 2 game on Sunday afternoon.

The only player who was on the Bears' injury report this week who is not active is left tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

The 2025 second-round pick logged his first full practice since his return from a torn patellar tendon, but he's obviously not completely ready to get into game action.

As for the Vikings, their most notable inactives are Kyler Murray and Jauan Jennings, both of whom were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

Now, the full list of inactives for both teams.

Chicago Bears inactives

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) rolls out against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Case Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)

DE Jamree Kromah

DT Jayden Loving

OT Ozzy Trapilo

OL Jordan McFadden

Keenum was active last week with Tyson Bagent dealing with an injury. Now, Bagent is back to full health so Keenum returns to his role as the emergency third quarterback.

Kromah, Loving and McFadden were all inactive last week and will have to wait at least another week to make their 2026 debuts.

Braxton Jones returns to his spot at left tackle for another game, as expected. Chances are he's going to stick there as long as he doesn't falter, but his leash could be very short once Trapilo is ready to get into game action.

The Bears actually accomplished an impressive feat this week, as the team announced it didn't have a single player with an injury designation going into a game for the first time in four years.

That's quite the departure from the injury mess the Bears were during the offseason.

Minnesota Vikings inactives

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kyler Murray

WR Jauan Jennings

DB Zemaiah Vaugh

DB Jakobe Thomas

OL Nick Samac

OL Caleb Tiernan

DL Elijah Williams

Murray suffered a concussion on the third drive of the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. He was able to log three limited practices during the week, but that wasn't enough for Murray to get cleared.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Murray is slated to return in Week 3. Carson Wentz will hold down his spot for another week.

Jennings is dealing with a personal issue. His absence will make life a bit easier for the Bears' secondary, as the unit now only has to deal with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Week 2 weather concerns

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to AccuWeather.com, the Bears-Vikings game could run into multiple issues, with rain and high winds expected.

Precipitation probabily currently sits at 77% at kickoff, and there are slated to be sustained winds of around 16-17 MPH, with wind gusts hitting north of 30 MPH.

It could be a rough afternoon for the passing attacks and kicking games of both teams, and the Vikings and Bears might choose to lean on their rushing attacks a bit more as a result.