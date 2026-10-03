Bears Place Braxton Jones on IR Among 3 Roster Moves Before Week 4 Game

The Chicago Bears are going to need Ozzy Trapilo’s improbable return from injury to become just a little more miraculous. On Saturday afternoon, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Braxton Jones, who had been starting at left tackle, will be placed on IR after he sustained a knee injury in their Week 3 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll miss at least the next four games.

In his place, Theo Benedet is slated to start in Week 4. Barring a catastrophic performance against the New York Jets, he will likely remain the Bears’ starting left tackle until either Jones or Trapilo can return to the active roster.

The loss of Jones will hurt the Bears more than some fans may realize. While he’s not exactly a household name, the former fifth-round pick from the 2022 draft has been a reliable left tackle over the years. Through three games in 2026, he had earned a 75.8 impact grade from Pro Football Network; a 75.0 impact grade is considered to be an average score.

Chicago Bears add defensive reinforcements to roster

Chicago Bears CB Nick McCloud attempts to tackle the ball carrier in a game. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears made two other roster moves on Saturday, as reported by Biggs. Defensive end Marcus Davenport and cornerback Nick McCloud have both been called up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets. This is McCloud's second season with the Bears, as he appeared in 15 games in 2025 due to several key injuries in the secondary.

Davenport just signed with the Bears in August but never really practiced in training camp. Instead, he went to the practice squad but has now been added to the active roster. While the Bears are absolutely in need of more pass rush juice along the defensive line, they're not likely to get much from Davenport. He's never hit double-digit sacks in a season before, and he racked up just 1.5 in 10 games with the Lions from 2024 through 2025.

However, it's not all bad news for the Bears, or rather they're not the only team that will be at Soldier Field tomorrow with injury woes. Multiple Jets players have been ruled out for Week 4, including standout running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mtichell. Starting guard Dylan Parham was also ruled out, which should exacerbate the Jets' problems along the offensive line.