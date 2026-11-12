4 Bears Offseason Trade Candidates Now That the Deadline Has Passed

The NFL trade deadline has passed, and the Chicago Bears did not acquire any more players after their blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons two weeks ago, nor did they send away any players, despite trade rumors around involving Tyson Bagent. If the Bears are going to win a Super Bowl, they're going to have to do it with the roster they now have.

That said, making it past the trade deadline doesn't mean there aren't certain players who could be dealt once the season is over. There are four in particular who may be strong trade candidates by the time March rolls around, including one obvious name and one that may come as a surprise.

1. Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson intercepts a pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit where credit is due: Jaylon Johnson was instrumental to the Bears' win last Sunday. However, his stellar performance in that game, and his timely pick-six, should not be enough to overwrite what has been a terrible season for him. The former two-time Pro Bowler is a shell of his former self, and 2027 will be the last year of his four-year, $76 million contract.

The Bears have to get out of that deal any way they can, especially with Jeffery Simmons' 2027 cap hit now on Chicago's books. That makes Johnson their top trade candidate, though they'll almost certainly release him if they can't find a partner, and that could severely limit any return the Bears get in a trade.

2. D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Bears did just sign D'Andre Swift to a three-year extension in August, and he started the year with a bang in the Bears' 59-point Week 1 win. But he's been downright awful ever since Kyle Monangai was sidelined with a turf toe injury. Swift is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry in five games without Monangai, and that calls into question whether he's even the Bears' top running back.

Sure, the Bears' most recent games have included a gauntlet of good and great defenses, but guess what kind of defenses the Bears will face in the playoffs? If Swift isn't able to handle that kind of competition, then he may become a valuable trade piece in March. His new contract is very reasonable, and the Bears could add some badly needed draft capital after sending two firsts and a fourth to the Tennessee Titans.

3. Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet takes the field prior to a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one hurts, but the fact of the matter is that we may have seen the last of Cole Kmet in a Bears jersey. Colston Loveland's explosive entrance into the NFL last year had already relegated Kmet to the TE2 spot, and if rookie Sam Roush can put together a solid second-half of the season, we're talking about potential TE3 duties for the longest-tenured member of the offense.

That, obviously, would force the Bears to find a trade parter for Kmet. The 2027 season would be the last year of his contract, and he's coming off of a major knee injury, so the return for Kmet would be limited. But if they don't deal him away in a trade, the Bears may have to simply release him.

4. Ozzy Trapilo

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson with OT Ozzy Trapilo during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may come as a surprise to Bears fans but hear me out. Trapilo's improbable return from injury was a fantastic story at the start of the season, but he has struggled mightily in his limited number of snaps thus far. Meanwhile, Theo Benedet has quietly taken strides in his development since last year, earning a respectable 79.9 impact grade from Pro Football Network.

If Benedet continues to impress and Trapilo cannot get back to pre-injury form, there's a scenario where the Bears may try to flip Trapilo for draft capital to restock their warchest. I won't say it's probable or even very likely, but it's a scenario for general manager Ryan Poles to consider.

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