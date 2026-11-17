The Chicago Bears enjoyed their bye in Week 10 and will now turn their focus to Week 11, when they are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints.

With a 7-2 record, the Bears are sitting in a playoff spot and are in good shape to make the postseason, but the road there won't be easy.

Not only are the Bears in the best division in the NFL and in a very competitive NFC, they also have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for the rest of the season.

Now, a look at where the Bears sit in the NFC playoff picture and division going into Week 11.

NFC Playoff Picture

Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson (53) and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) meet after the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the full NFC standings. The teams in bold are currently in a playoff spot, and the top four are the divisional leaders.

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

2. Detroit Lions (7-2)

3. New York Giants (5-3-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-5)

5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

6. Chicago Bears (7-2)

7. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

10. Dallas Cowboys (4-6)

11. Washington Commanders (3-5-1)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

13. New Orleans Saints (3-6)

14. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-7)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

The Giants and Panthers are a reminder of why the NFL needs to reconsider giving division winners a home game in the playoffs, but I digress.

Chicago sits in the No. 6 spot entering Week 11 after falling out of first and into third place in the division during the bye. More on that shortly.

The Bears are comfortably ahead of the Packers, Seahawks and Rams, who are all sitting with a 6-4 record and are two behind Chicago in the loss column.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those three teams, along with the Lions and Vikings, are really the only threats to the Bears' playoff hopes, as everyone from the Cowboys down are just bad football teams.

The Rams, Seahawks and Packers are all on a bye this week, so the Bears have a golden opportunity to put more ground between themselves and those three teams with a win against the Saints.

The highest the Bears can get in the playoff picture this week is the No. 2 spot.

NFC North standings

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Detroit Lions (7-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

3. Chicago Bears (7-2)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

The Lions and Vikings both jumped the Bears during their bye.

While all three teams have the same record, the Lions and Vikings both own a better divisional record (2-0 and 3-1, respectively) than the Bears (0-2), which is why Chicago is in third place. Minnesota also has the head-to-head advantage over the Bears.

Luckily, none of those tie-breakers are set because there are still more divisional games to be played.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) signals to the team during the first half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers, who also own the head-to-head advantage over the Bears for now, are two games back of all three of their divisional rivals in the loss column, so they won't be out of the cellar for at least a few weeks.

As we already noted, the Bears will host the Saints at Soldier Field in Week 11, while the Lions will be home against the Buccaneers and the Vikings have a tough matchup against an elite 49ers squad, and Minnesota is the road team.

The Bears' path back to first place involves beating New Orleans and the Vikings and Lions both losing. If one of those two teams lose and Chicago wins, the Bears will move into second place.

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