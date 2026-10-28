Bears Linked to a Not-So-Crazy Blockbuster Trade to Keep up with NFC Rivals

The NFC entered something of an arms race on Tuesday when two Super Bowl contenders, the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, both swung blockbuster trades with the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks got on the board first with a deal for six-time All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson, and the 49ers followed that up hours later by acquiring DeForest Buckner, a former 49er himself.

Now it's time for another contender, the Chicago Bears, to take a big swing of their own or risk falling behind in the NFC. To that end, Mike Ginnitti, a managing editor for Spotrac, proposed a not-so-crazy trade deadline blockbuster that would see the Bears acquire three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans.

"The Bears have been identified as potential 'aggressive' buyers at the deadline, with the defensive line/edge expected to be a focal point," Ginnitti writes. A potential hiccup in this trade would be the massive three-year, $106 million contract extension Simmons just signed in this summer, as Ginnitti notes, but it's not dealbreaker.

By the numbers, Simmons would hit the Bears' 2026 salary cap for a mere $7.9 million, according to Ginnitti. Starting in 2027, however, there would have to be some nifty salary cap maneuvering on the part of general manager Ryan Poles in order to stay cap compliant, especially if he gets the green light to sign Caleb Williams to a massive extension.

Jeffery Simmons would send Chicago's Super Bowl chances to the moon

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons takes the field at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The financial part of this hypothetical trade would be tricky, but it could work, and it's hard to imagine a more impactful move the Bears could make at the deadline. Simmons currently leads all defensive tackles with an insane 98.9 impact grade from Pro Football Network. He has four sacks through seven games, putting him on pace for another double-digit sack season (he had 11 last year).

Simmons would take Kentavius Street's current starting role on the Bears' depth chart, slotting in alongside Grady Jarrett to form a powerful 1-2 interior duo. This addition, combined with the return of Montez Sweat, would finally give the Bears a defensive line that could compete with the rest of the division. Green Bay and Detroit may still rank above them in this scenario, but at least it would be close.

The Bears are already considered a legit Super Bowl contender, according to most NFL Week 8 power rankings, and they earned that status with a lackluster defensive line, at best. Need proof? How about the fact that Chicago's current sack leader is cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has only played in 48 snaps this season? Dropping a superstar defensive tackle into the lineup would only send their Super Bowl chances soaring.

The Bears still have a less crazy option

Indianapolis Colts DT Grover Stewart after a game against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ginnitti labeled this hypothetical deal as 'not-so-crazy', it's still a little out there. The aforementioned financial aspect is a tough situation, and the draft compensation for Tennessee would have to be significant. In Bill Barnwell's 2026 NFL trade tiers, he listed Simmons as a player worth a first-round pick and more, possibly a second-round pick.

If Ryan Poles balks at this price, he could go for a less crazy but still impactful option suggested by Ginnitti: Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart. He's no superstar, but he's a solid veteran and the Colts are clearly selling anything that isn't nailed to the floor. Stewart would likely only cost the Bears a Day 3 pick, but would still be an immediate starter for Chicago.

In fact, the Bears still have plenty of options to improve their defensive line. Khalil Mack remains a popular name to link to the Bears, and one NFL insider confirmed the Bears are in aggressive pursuit of him. Another Colts defensive tackle, Adetomiwa Adebawore, would also give the Bears a decent boost in production. Josh Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors for months and would create an awesome pass-rushing duo with Montez Sweat (no relation).

At the end of the day, the Bears simply have to make a move that positions them for a Super Bowl run. The Packers pushed in all their chips last year with their blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons. The Lions and Vikings remain annoyingly good. Now the Seahawks and 49ers are making championship moves themselves. The Bears can't be left on the sidelines in what is one of the last years in which they'll have Caleb Williams on a cost-controlled rookie contract.