Jeffery Simmons Isn't the Only Titans Star the Bears Have Rumored Interest in

The Indianapolis Colts have already begun offloading a few valuable players, and most believe the 1-6 Titans aren't far behind them.

Unsurprisingly, the Chicago Bears have reportedly shown interest in star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. However, they'd undoubtedly have to pay an arm and a leg (Tennessee reportedly would only consider offers that include a first-round pick) to land him.

The four-time Pro Bowler isn't the only member of Tennessee's defensive line who might interest Chicago, though. The Bears are one of two teams (along with the Browns) that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed as a potential fit for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

"Teams in the market for an edge rusher believe Johnson could be available at the right price," Fowler wrote. "The Titans are reeling at 1-6 and are still in rebuilding mode, which necessitates adding more draft picks. Johnson is a Robert Saleh favorite from their Jets days together and just got to Tennessee via an offseason trade. But enough interest in the edge-rush market could make him a factor."

The Bears nearly traded for Johnson last season, as well

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is pressured by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're experiencing Déjà vu based on the Bears' rumored interest in Johnson, that makes sense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed they were also interested in trading for him last season, but weren't willing to part with a second-round pick to poach him away from the Jets.

Instead, the Bears pivoted to Joe Tryon-Shroyinka, whom they acquired from Cleveland via a late-round pick swap. Johnson stayed put in New York, and the Titans acquired him in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the offseason.

It feels safe to assume Johnson could be had for much less than a second-round pick now. He had a down 2025 campaign, putting up only three sacks and six QB hits over 14 games for the Jets. To his credit, he's already matched both figures through the first seven games this season, but he's still playing out the final year of his deal.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whichever team trades for him would do so knowing he'd either be an eight-game rental (plus playoffs) or they'd have to commit to re-signing him. Seeing him be dealt for a fourth-round pick seems more likely based on that fact.

With Montez Sweat's guaranteed money voided after his two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, they would be able to easily cut/trade him this offseason. That would grant them flexibility to lock Johnson into a short-term extension if they wanted to go that route.

Ryan Poles and Co. are leaving no stone unturned

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing about Bears general manager Ryan Poles, it's that he's not going to sit on his hands.

The Bears have made six in-season trades since Poles became the team's GM in 2022. They've shipped out Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, and Khalil Herbert, and have acquired Chase Claypool, Montez Sweat, and Tryon-Shroyinka.

With the Bears sitting at 5-2, it should come as no surprise to hear that they're suspected buyers at the trade deadline. They're looking to capitalize on their hot start and believe they're poised to make a run.

If they believe Johnson can boost their pass-rush efficiency up front, then they'll definitely bring him in if the Titans aren't firm (or at least as firm as the Jets were) on their asking price.