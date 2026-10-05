Bears QB ID Game Shouldn't Be Necessary After Tyson Bagent's Effort

Tyson Bagent's first action since 2023 didn't go quite as well as Case Keenum's did.



It went well enough, though. The 23-12 victory in a game nowhere as close as the score indicated had plenty of running and ball control but also a second straight strong passing day by a backup QB to injured Caleb Williams.



The only thing that went poorly was the first Jets interception since Aaron Glenn became coach, and the fact one media member couldn't come up with the name of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."



“It was unbelievable," Bagent said of his start. "I'm just from a small town in West Virginia. Shout out to Martinsburg, West Virginia. Don't ask me questions like this. I already told you I will start crying, so don't do this again. But it's extremely humbling, it's an amazing experience. I really can't thank enough people. I'm only here because of those that were around me growing up, and those who are around me today."



They were playing the song over the Soldier Field loudspeaker as Bagent headed for the locker room with a 25-for-34 effort and 268 yards.

Bagent to Rome on 3rd down (ruled down by contact) pic.twitter.com/iWsimrxwSS — Depressed Bears Fan (@ImBearsFan) October 4, 2026

"Almost Heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River..."

"So, it meant the world to be able to hear a song like that and it's really a full circle moment," he said. "I grew up a huge West Virginia fan, really supported (Jets QB) Geno Smith throughout his years, and thought he did an outstanding job during his time at West Virginia.



"So just really a cool full circle moment, and a nice birthday present for my dad (Travis, the arm wrestler). Happy 50th birthday to the Beast. So, it's just a great weekend.”



Bagent learned he'd start very early in the week after a call at home from Case Keenum and enjoyed how they had refused to reveal to the media who the starter would be.



“Yeah, well, I was getting worked on at my house," Bagent said. "My body work person was at my house. We were getting work in on Tuesday, or no, this was Wednesday morning. And Case kind of hit me like, ‘hey man, what time are you getting in here today?’ I said, ‘I'm going to get in there at around 11, would you like me to get there sooner?’ He said, ‘yes, I would like you to get there sooner.’



"So, I told my guy to leave, and I left the house, went to the facility, got in there, and he was telling me how appreciative he was of me throughout his week preparing for his start, and I really did more of the same. He's a top-two friend, teammate, that I've ever had, and he's definitely not (No.) 2. So, I can't say enough about Case Keenum and what he means to me, what he means to really my family. I love his family. He was very vital and helpful throughout the week. But his delivery, he was just telling me that he really hopes and prays that I'm able to have a night kind of like he did on Monday and that I will and that week is going to be this week because you're starting. So, he kind of hit me with that at the end and I just gave him a big hug. I told him how much he meant to me, and then just business is business going forward.”



Bagent took full responsibility for the interception. Actually, it was four interceptions. The Jets picked off three more that were called back by obvious penalties. The other Bears turnover was D'Andre Swift coughing up the ball near the sidelines for a fumble.



The interception on a throw to Colston Loveland was tough for him to see.



“Yeah, 100% unacceptable on my end," Bagent said. "You have to continue to just be super clean, play in and play out. I had the crossing route to Loveland, really just have to put it out in front of him, or if I don't like it, find my check down.



Tyson Bagent showed you what he is.



He can play in this league, but he’s purely a backup. There’s things he does well, but has notable limitations. Nothing more. You don’t want to rely on him for more than a game or two.



And that’s ok. — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) October 4, 2026

"But thought that we had two turnovers today, have to be a lot cleaner in that department going forward. But yeah, 100% my fault on that, and have to be better going forward.”



What Bagent did really well was get Rome Odunze and Loveland extensively involved for the first time this season. Odunze had six catches for 94 yards, including a 37-yarder when he went to the post. Loveland made six catches for 57 yards.



For a change, they looked away from overworked Kalif Raymond, who had just two catches for 6 yards.



Ben Johnson and the Bears have won now with two different undrafted free agent quarterbacks two weeks in a row.



This proves he doesn’t need Caleb Williams.



Completion Percentage:



Case Keenum vs. Eagles: 70.6%

Tyson Bagent vs. Jets: 73.5%



Time to throw (PFF):



Case Keenum vs.… pic.twitter.com/KQYKFdPm6i — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) October 4, 2026

When finished, Bagent's place as the backup to Williams was seconded by Ben Johnson just in case anyone wondered who would start next week.



"Tyson's earned the right to be our No. 2 quarterback," Johnson said. "I have a lot of confidence in him, thought he played really well today.

"Efficient with the football. Obviously, he had the one pick, left the ball a little bit behind where he'd like to go with it, but other than that I thought he had a great job with the operation.”



So Tyson Bagent should have been picked off four times today. #DaBears #Bears — The Bear Review (@The_Bear_Review) October 4, 2026