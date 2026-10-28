Reading Between the Lines of Ben Johnson's 'Vague' Injury Update for Coby Bryant

The first week of Chicago Bears training camp back in August was a rough one. The Bears' biggest free agency acquisition, safety Coby Bryant, left practice with a leg injury that ended up requiring surgery. Bryant was given a four-to-six-month recovery timeline, meaning a best-case scenario would see him return to the field sometime in mid-December.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Ben Johnson gave an update on Bryant's recovery to Bears media, saying, "He's on track. I think in the near future we're going to start with some on-land running, but we're still a little ways away from him doing the change-of-direction stuff. That's really going to be the stress test with him."

In response to a follow-up question, Johson insisted that any updates to Bryant's return timeline would be intentionally vague, though he did divulge that his rehab over the next month will be the most crucial part of his recovery.

At first blush, there's not much to gleen from this injury update. Bryant has apparently progressed as expected thus far, no more and no less than that. However, by reading between the lines a bit, I think there's reason for Bears fans to be optimistic that Bryant's return will come towards the early side of projections.

No news is good news on the injury front

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during a game. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears fans will remember the crushing feeling when left tackle Ozzy Trapilo was revealed to have ruptured his patellar tendon back in January. There was a very real chance that he would miss the entire 2026 season. Instead, Trapilo's improbable return from injury saw him taking practice reps well ahead of schedule, and he made his official return to the team in Week 6 when he took a limited number of snaps against the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Those positive updates for Trapilo came largely out of the blue at the time, which means the Bears were keeping Trapilo's progress in rehab under pretty tight wraps. They could be doing the same thing now for Bryant, in which case 'no news is good news' should be the watchword for Bears fans.

After all, we know that Ben Johnson likes to dabble in gamesmanship, and he wants to keep opposing coaches guessing. We saw him do this with Caleb Williams' injury, not ruling him out of their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles during his first injury update for Williams. In regards to Bryant, what would Johnson gain by announcing to the world that potentially his biggest weapon on defense could return ahead of schedule?

Most importantly, Johnson's message that the month of November would be critical in determining Bryant's return struck me as optimistic in tone. This is purely conjecture, but that suggests to me that they feel good about where Bryant is in his recovery and that, as long he stays on track, he should be good to go for December. However, the team understandably doesn't want to put that kind of hope out there and risk having it blow up in their faces should there be a setback.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears S Coby Bryant passes the ball during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To reiterate, I'm not operating with any insider knowledge of the situation. This is just my interpretation of Johnson's injury update for Bryant, one that he admitted was vague by design. Others may read his words and come to a more pessimistic conclusion, and they could be right.

That's not the way I see it, though. Optimism seemed to shine around the edges of Johnson's guarded words, and that, combined with Bryant's cryptic post on social media earlier this month, has me believing that the Bears could be getting a major defensive weapon back just in time for a playoff push.