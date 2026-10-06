Bears Reunite with Veteran Wide Receiver After Marcus Davenport Release

The Chicago Bears are making more roster moves ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing veteran receiver and training camp standout Scotty Miller to the practice squad. Miller showcased good chemistry with the second- and third-string players in training camp, and in three preseason games he hauled in seven receptions for 65 yards.

Miller seemed like a good bet to make the Bears' final 53-man roster, but he missed the cut. Now, the Bears are bringing him back to the practice squad after a series of roster moves on Monday opened up a spot for him.

Marcus Davenport's strange and ultimately brief time with the Bears

Dallas Cowboys DE Marcus Davenport warms up prior to a game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Bears' more surprising additions this offseason was the signing of Marcus Davenport halfway through training camp. By that point in the offseason, it seemed like the starting defensive line was just about set, and Davenport would provide only marginal help at best. Indeed, he didn't even practice with the Bears in August as he continued his own ramp-up program.

In the end, Davenport missed the cut for the final 53-man roster and was signed to the Bears' practice squad. On Saturday, the Bears finally called him up to the active roster ahead of their dominant Week 4 victory over the New York Jets. He recorded just one assisted tackle in his first game as a Bear, a game which ended up being his only game as a Bear and his final NFL appearance.

In a series of roster moves on Monday, the Bears cut ties with Marcus Davenport, a move that he had apparently requested after the game. Later that day, we learned that Davenport was retiring from the NFL altogether. If that is truly the last we see of Davenport in the NFL, at least he got to go out with a win.

Scotty Miller brings a veteran's dependability to the Bears' practice squad

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Scotty Miller runs after a catch against the LA Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miller grew up less than an hour away from Halas Hall, in Barrington Illinois. Even if he's not on the active roster, it has to be pretty cool to be on the Bears' practice squad. He's a dependable veteran and, as aforementioned, he showed some good chemistry with the backups in training camp. In his career, he's caught 99 passes for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns. Maybe reception No. 100 will come as a member of the Bears.

Of course, the hope is that the Bears never need to bother calling him up to the active roster, but if Miller does have to step in as the WR5 or WR6 for a game, he can more than handle his own. He also brings special teams experience to the table, to boot.