Why Chicago Bears Cut Ties With Marcus Davenport After Solid Debut in Week 4

The Marcus Davenport era in Chicago is over.

The Bears announced on Monday that they have released Davenport from the practice squad.

Davenport was signed during the offseason by Chicago, but he did not make the 53-man roster because he was still in the process of ramping up on cutdown day.

Davenport was brought back on the practice squad and finally made his Bears debut in Week 4 against the New York Jets, playing 12 snaps.

However, Davenport's stint in Chicago is now over after just four games, one of which the veteran defensive end played in.

Why Bears released Marcus Davenport

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) practices during OTA at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, it was Davenport who had requested his release, so the Bears obliged.

"After logging 12 snaps on defense against the Jets, Bears DT Marcus Davenport has been released from the practice squad, a move that was done at the player’s request," Cronin reported.

We would assume the reason behind Davenport's request is he wants more playing time and/or a spot on the 53-man roster, although that hasn't been confirmed.

In his first and only game in Chicago, Davenport posted one tackle and one pressure in his 12 snaps. Pro Football Focus charted him with grades of 70.8 overall, 66.3 in run defense, 69.9 in tackling and 63.9 in the pass-rush.

Those grades ranked second, fifth, eighth and seventh among all Bears defenders on Sunday, so he actually had a pretty solid debut.

But now it looks like that debut will be his finale, also.

Why Bears signed Davenport

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) takes a selfie with fans after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Bears signed Davenport in August, there were major concerns with the team's edge rushers room.

We had no idea what to expect out of Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker, as the former had struggled last season before tearing an Achilles and the latter still had more to prove.

Davenport was brought in as another much-needed option just in case Odeyingbo and Booker didn't pan out. Chicago needed more depth overall upfront, also, and Davenport could provide that both off the edge and on the interior.

But, through four games, credit to those two for having strong starts to the season.

Odeyingbo has three sacks and 12 pressures, both of which are already more than he had in eight games last season, and Booker has registered a pair of sacks and seven pressures.

So, the Bears didn't need much out of Davenport, and he clearly wasn't happy in that role. Now, he'll look for a new home while Chicago moves forward with the guys they have.