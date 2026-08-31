Chicago Bears Practice Squad Tracker: Every Rumored and Confirmed Signing

The Chicago Bears' initial 53-man roster has been finalized, but there is still a ton of work to do moving forward.

Not only will the Bears navigate the waiver wire on Monday, with players being awarded around 1 p.m. ET, Chicago will also begin putting together its practice squad, a process that will probably start following the waiver period.

The Bears can actually begin signing players to the practice squad before then, though, as vested veterans (four or more accrued seasons) aren't subject to waivers and can be signed to the practice squad immediately.

Make sure to follow our tracker for all of the latest rumored and confirmed practice squad signings the Bears make. We've also included some predictions for how we think Chicago's practice squad will shake out.

Chicago Bears practice squad tracker

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Caden Barnett (source): Reports suggested after he was cut that the Bears wanted to bring Barnett back — and they got their guy. The Wyoming product, who received the biggest guarantee among Bears UDFAs, offers guard/tackle versatility.

Chicago Bears practice squad prediction

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how we project the practice squad to go:

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Scotty Miller

WR Maurice Alexander

TE Stephen Carlson

TE Qadir Ismail

OL Caden Barnett

OL Jaren Kump

OL Kyle Hergel

DL James Lynch

DL Marcus Davenport

LB Jack Sanborn

CB Terell Smith

S Anthony Johnson

Three outside signings

A total of 13 of the 16 players listed were on the Bears' offseason roster. While that might be shooting a bit high, we know that teams tend to fill their practice squad mostly with players who were on the offseason roster before cuts.

Ahmed was one of the bigger standouts throughout the offseason and adding him to the practice squad gives Chicago a better runner than Roschon Johnson to turn to.

Keeping Miller gives the Bears a veteran option for what is a wide receivers room that lacks experience. Alexander had a strong enough offseason that he's worth keeping around.

With the Bears set to run a lot of two and three tight end sets, it makes sense to keep a pair of tight ends on the practice squad. Nikola Kalinic would have been one of our top choices before he landed on injured reserve. That opens the door for the Carlson-Ismail pairing.

Barnett was a highly-paid undrafted free-agent signing, so the Bears are probably interested in keeping him around. Kump is another young lineman who should get a shot and Hergel is someone who offers at least a bit of NFL experience.

Kump and Barnett in particular offer some versatility, as Barnett can play at guard and tackle and Kump played at all five spots upfront during his college career.

With how shaky things are along the defensive line, especially in the wake of the Gervon Dexter trade, we see at least two linemen being kept on the practice squad.

Davenport didn't stick because he couldn't get himself ramped up in time to get on the practice field before cuts. We would expect the Bears to continue the relationship on the practice squad.

We actually thought Lynch played well enough to make the 53-man roster, and perhaps he will be added to the group at some point soon. For now, he's one of the top candidates to be on Chicago's practice squad.

Sanborn is the logical choice to keep on the practice squad at linebacker. Chicago needs at least one given the fact that rookie Keyshaun Elliott is one injury away from seeing a significant role on defense, which is troubling after he missed so much practice time this offseason.

In the secondary, we could see the Bears double-dipping at one or both positions given the injury situations with Coby Bryant, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones.

Smith had an unfortunate bout with injury during the offseason, which hurt his cause to make the cut, but we believe Chicago should continue that relationship if Smith is willing to.

Johnson offers versatility with experience playing snaps at both safety and slot cornerback, so he's a good bet if he can clear waivers. At least two of the three outside signings should be secondary-related.