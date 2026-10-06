Former Chicago Bears Defensive End Abruptly Retires From NFL After Release

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Marcus Davenport parted ways on Monday, and after it wasn't clear why, we now have our answer.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davenport has decided to retire from the league after nine seasons.

"Long-time NFL pass-rusher Marcus Davenport has decided to retire, per me and (Mike Garafolo)," Rapoport reported Monday.

Just hours before that report, the Bears released Davenport from the practice squad after he requested they do so. At the time we thought it had something to do with playing time and/or a desire for Chicago to put him on the 53-man roster, but that was wrong.

Davenport was signed by the Bears in August amid the team having concerns along the defensive line. He didn't make the team's 53-man roster but was brought back on the practice squad.

After getting more time to ramp up and get ready to play, the veteran finally made his Bears debut in Week 4, and he had a pretty good game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davenport tallied one pressure and one tackle in 12 snaps, and his 70.3 overall grade ranked second behind Dayo Odeyingbo.

That's what makes Davenport's sudden retirement odd, but we wish him the best nonetheless.

Marcus Davenport's NFL career

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Davenport entered the NFL as a first-round pick (No. 14 overall) of the New Orleans Saints out of Texas-San Antonio in 2018.

The Saints made an aggressive push to land Davenport, with the team giving up a future first-round pick and more in order to move up and get him.

"How talented was Marcus Davenport? In the 2018 Draft, then-Saints coach Sean Payton traded a future first-rounder and more to move up for the former UTSA pass-rusher and take him at No. 14. If only injuries had not derailed a promising career," Rapoport noted.

Davenport showed immense promise over his first four years in the NFL, tallying 21 sacks over 48 games in that span. But, as Rapoport noted, injuries because an issue for him.

Davenport missed 17 games over those four seasons, and after a mostly healthy campaign in 2015 that saw him post just 0.5 sacks, he played infour games in 2023, two games in 2024 and eight games in 2025.

His production also took a hit, as you'd expect, as Davenport had just 3.5 sacks in the 14 games he played in over those years.

After his five-year stint in New Orleans, Davenport played in games with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Bears.