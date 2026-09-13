Bears Rookies Lead the Way in Keys to Week 1 Victory vs Panthers

Game day is finally upon us, Chicago Bears fans. The 2026 NFL season starts today with a Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. This may not be a clash of Super Bowl contenders or a bitter division rivalry game, but it's a contest of critical importance, nonetheless. If the Bears are indeed a legit Super Bowl contender, they ought to show it with a fast start to the season.

That doesn't mean they need to dominate the scoreboard, mind you. Just as these Bears are not the same ol' Bears, the 2026 Panthers are a different team, too. They beefed up their defense with some big spending in free agency, including signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million deal. The Bears may be favored to win this one, but it won't be easy.

With that said, here are three keys that should get the Bears a statement win in their season opener.

1. A strong debut from the 2026 rookie class

Chicago Bears DT Jordan van den Berg makes a tackle in a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bears won't need to lean as heavily on rookies as they have in recent years, this year's class must still be prepared to contribute right away. Dillon Thieneman was always expected to be a starter, so he should be plenty prepared for the moment. But a late addition to the Bears' injury report this week could force Malik Muhammad into a starting role in Week 1. Zavion Thomas impressed in his lone preseason performance two weeks ago, and even though Rome Odunze is expected to play today, the rookie could see a few extra targets if the coaches don't want to give Odunze a full workload just yet.

Meanwhile, Sam Roush will likely play a large role as the Bears' third tight end, and we'll have to see whether the Jordan van den Berg hype from this preseason was warranted. Taken together, this is a lot to ask of a rookie class in their NFL debut. But if the rookies can hold their own and play up to head coach Ben Johnson's standards, everything should be much easier for the Bears against the Panthers.

2. Get pressure on Bryce Young from the defensive ends

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat takes the field before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two unfortunate injuries have robbed the Panthers of both of their starting offensive tackles to start the season. They did a commendable job backfilling those roles, but that's still a major weakness on their line. Montez Sweat and Austin Booker, and the rest of the Bears' defensive ends, must take advantage of this and keep constant pressure on Bryce Young. If he has time to throw from a stable pocket, Young is absolutely talented enough to make the Bears pay.

3. Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams warms up before a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not going to mention Caleb Williams as a key to victory ever week; it's fairly obvious. But here in Week 1 I want to make msyelf clear: as Caleb Williams goes, so go the Bears. There will be no success for Chicago in 2026 if Williams does not take the next step in his development alongside head coach Ben Johnson, if he still struggles with accuracy and down-to-down consistency.

We must see that development right out of the gate. I'm not saying that Williams needs to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns today, but we cannot have a repeat of his last two season openers. Instead, we must see firm proof that a Year 3 leap à la Josh Allen is upon us. If that's the Caleb Williams we get, then the Panthers will be wholly unable to go blow for blow with this offense.

Final Prediction: Bears win 30-24

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams celebrates after a game against the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't like hedging my predictions. I think predictions ought to be bold and the predictors should not fear having "receipts" that can be used against them. In this case, I fully believe that we are about to witness the birth of the next great quarterback in Caleb Williams. He's going to take that next step and another step after that, and he will be firmly on an MVP track in 2026.

With that in mind, I expect him to almost effortlessly beat a Carolina defense that, while much improved, is not at all ready for a quarterback of his caliber. However, it's Chicago's defense that gives me pause. I'm not sure that even with an opponent missing both of its starting offensive tackles they'll be able to consistently get off the field.

Therefore, what could have been a blowout win for the Bears is instead a back-and-forth affair, but the Bears will walk away with the win and start the season 1-0.