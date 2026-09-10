Bears vs. Panthers Week 1 Expert Prediction Roundup: Which Team Has the Edge?
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The Chicago Bears open the 2026 NFL season in Carolina to take on the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers.
They'll be eager to show that last season was no fluke, and Panthers are their first step in that endeavor. Luckily for the Bears, history is on their side in the matchup. They have an all-time record against the Panthers of 9-4, and they're currently riding a four-game winning streak dating back to 2017. Carolina hasn't beaten Chicago since the 2014 campaign.
The Panthers also tend to stumble out of the gates to start the year. They boast a pristine 1-6 record in season openers since 2018, with their only win coming in 2021 over the lowly (and eventual 4-13) New York Jets. All things considered, it was a relatively soft landing spot for Chicago after one of their most improbable seasons in franchise history.
Carolina might've shown flashes of being contenders last season (specifically in both matchups against the Rams), but they're far from world beaters. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are currently 3-point favorites entering the matchup. The vast majority of early money is on Chicago, as well.
Do the experts agree with the degenerate gamblers over in Vegas? (I can call them that because I, too, am one of them.)
Expert predictions
Jerry Markarian, BearsOnSI: Chicago Bears
Gene Chamberlain, BearsOnSI: Chicago Bears
Iain McMillan, SI: Carolina Panthers
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geitheim, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Carolina Panthers
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Carolina Panthers
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Carolina Panthers
Genaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sulivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Dave Richard, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Adam Kaufman, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Tom Viera, USAToday: Carolina Panthers (at +2.5 spread)
Richard Morin, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 39-5 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian