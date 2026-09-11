4 Chicago Bears Rookies Set to Be Thrown Into the Fire Vs. Panthers in Week 1

When the Chicago Bears take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, there will be at least a handful of rookies playing significant roles during their respective NFL debuts.

We already know first-round pick Dillon Thieneman will be among them, but there should be at least three others who we'll be seeing plenty of over the course of the contest on Sunday afternoon.

While nothing can every fully prepare a rookie for their first NFL game, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen noted that playing some big games in college no doubt helps with the transition.

"These guys have all played in big games," Allen said, per Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. "And I think as much as anything, it's a football game. Go out there and do what you've been doing your whole entire life. Let's not make it any bigger than it is. I get it. The speed of the game on opening week in the NFL, it's different. And then it ratchets up another notch when you get to the playoffs. So, it's a real thing, and yet these guys have all played in big games and big stadiums and loud environments, home, on the road, all those kinds of things. So, just go out there and play football."

While more than four rookies are going to see snaps in Week 1 for the Bears, we suspect the following first-year players are going to be thrown into the fire more than other.

S Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman has been projected as one of the starters at safety since the day he was drafted and nothing has changed on that front.

On the Bears' first unofficial depth chart of the 2026 season, the rookie was where we expected him to be, which was in a starting spot. The depth chart had veteran Xavier Woods as the starter alongside Thieneman, but that might not play out in Week 1 because of an injury to Woods.

Regardless of what happens with Woods, Thieneman is going to be making his NFL debut as a starter, and we expect to see him playing back deep and in the box during the contest.

CB Malik Muhammad

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We believed Muhammad would be the main man in the slot for the Bears in Week 1 after he dominated first team reps at the position late in training camp and played well for the most part.

But things took a turn when the Bears dropped the first unofficial depth chart and it had Muhammad sitting behind Cam Lewis and Woods as the starter at safety.

But with Woods apparently suffering a groin injury at practice on Thursday, which left him listed as limited on the Bears' injury report, things might change and Muhammad could get his opportunity after all.

It's possible the Bears will move Lewis back to safety, where he was seeing a ton of reps after Coby Bryant got hurt, and deploy Muhammad in the slot.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen touched on what he saw out of Muhammad this offseason and it sounds like the Bears trust the rookie defensive back.

"We liked his coverage ability," Allen said of Muhammad. "I saw a smart, instinctive player that had good speed and good coverage ability. Anytime you get a rookie in here, you really want to throw a lot at him and see what they can handle. And he's been able to handle a pretty good amount."

The Bears do have some other options to fill the void if Woods is out, with guys like Josh Blackwell and Clark Phillips as options in the slot, and Elijah Hicks as an option at safety if Chicago wants Lewis to remain in the slot.

However, after giving him so many reps in the slot throughout the offseason, we tend to believe it'll be Muhammad in that role.

DL Jordan van den Berg

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult for a rookie sixth-round pick to make a 53-man roster, let alone grab a significant role, but van den Berg has defied the odds in his first season with the Bears.

The growing pains were apparent earlier in the offseason, but van den Berg has come on very strong since training camp and the hype surrounding him hit a fever pitch after an outstanding preseason showing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, van den Berg, who has flashed both his elite athleticism and impressive strength, is primed for a big role along the defensive line, and that was likely the case even before the Bears traded Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons.

The depth chart says Kentavius Street will start next to Grady Jarrett, but there's going to be a rotation and we expect both Neville Gallimore and van den Berg to be utilized plenty in it.

LS Beau Gardner

Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Peyton Woodring (91) gets a handshake from center Beau Gardner (60) after kicking a field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The long snapper competition was decided over a month ago when the Bears released Luke Elkin on Aug. 9, which left just Gardner as the lone long snapper on the roster.

The concern with Gardner is that he's just a rookie and that makes him a wild card. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower expects the Panthers will test the rookie early and often.

"We know they're going to try to test Beau," Hightower said. "But Beau has got to step up to the challenge and do what he's been doing in practice, and it'll be good for him."

Judging from the fact that the Bears never brought in another long snapper to challenge him after cutting Elkin, it's clear Chicago has faith in the rookie to get the job done.