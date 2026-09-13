Is Rome Odunze Playing Today? Latest Injury Update For Bears Wide Receiver in Week 1

The Chicago Bears have a major question mark on the offensive side of the ball in wide receiver Rome Odunze going into the matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Odunze was hobbled by a calf injury last week that forced his early exit from practice. While it was initially not thought to be a big deal, Odunze was only able to log limited practices in the week leading up to the game against Carolina.

And those limited sessions landed him the questionable tag on Friday, which officially put his status for Week 1 up in the air.

With just hours to go before kickoff, here's everything we know about his chances of suiting up on Sunday versus the Panthers.

Is Rome Odunze playing today?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) high fives fans following an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Odunze is expected to play in Week 1 against the Panthers.

"Bears WR Rome Odunze, questionable with a calf injury, is expected to go today against the Panthers," he wrote.

This has been the expectation all along, as Odunze himself said he planned on playing.

"I'm feeling ready to go," he said. "I doubt I'm questionable. I know there's a way everyone goes about things, but feel pretty good, was out there today. I plan on playing."

The Bears did elevate wide receiver Kaden Davis from the practice squad on Saturday, which we took as a possible sign that Odunze might not play, but clearly the Bears did that just in case.

The only concern now is Odunze's snap count. There remains a chance he'll be limited, but there has been nothing to suggest that will be the case as of this writing, so it appears he's a full go for the season-opening contest on Sunday afternoon.

Keep on reading for our fantasy advice for Odunze against the Panthers.

Rome Odunze fantasy advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not a great matchup for Odunze, as the Panthers sport a pair of good cornerbacks on the boundary in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

That said, this is not an insurmountable matchup by any means and Odunze enters this season as the top dog in the receivers room and should lead the way in targets.

Prior to his injury issues after Week 13 of last season, Odunze ranked as WR23 overall, and his best stretch, from Week 1 to Week 8, saw him rank as WR14 overall, per Fantasy Pros.

At worst, Odunze is a solid flex option entering Week 1, but make sure we don't have a limited snap count situation here before inserting him into lineups on Sunday.

If Odunze sits, Luther Burden becomes a stronger play. Colston Loveland would also get a boost, but he's a must-start player regardless of what happens with Odunze.