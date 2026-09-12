Bears Roster Moves Could Be Bad Sign for Rome Odunze's & Tyson Bagent's Week 1 Statuses

The Chicago Bears have made two roster moves on Saturday that are at least a bit concerning as it relates to the Week 1 statuses of wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The Bears announced they have signed quarterback Miller Moss to the practice squad and are elevating both he and wide receiver Kaden Davis from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Defensive Back Keidron Smith was released from the practice squad to make room for Moss.

The moves come as both Odunze and Bagent are questionable to play in the Week 1 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Odunze has been saddled with a calf injury and Bagent is dealing with a back issue.

These moves could be an indication that neither one is going to suit up. It's also possible the Bears are making these moves to prepare themselves in the event one or both don't play.

We can't say for sure, and we may not know until an hour and a half before kickoff on Sunday, when the Bears will drop their inactives.

Rome Odunze injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) signs autographs during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the fact that he was at least able to turn in some work at practice during the week, Odunze, who was limited for all three sessions, appears to have a better chance to play than Bagent, who didn't practice at all.

Odunze made it quite clear he expects to play.

"I'm feeling ready to go," he said. "I doubt I'm questionable. I know there's a way everyone goes about things, but feel pretty good, was out there today. I plan on playing."

However, head coach Ben Johnson did note how it's a long year and that leaves open the possibility that the Bears sit him as a precaution.

"Our plan was to get him practice yesterday and today and we'll assess where he's at after that," Johnson said of Odunze, according to CHGO Bears.

"He's looked good from my perspective," Johnson added. "But we also got a long season coming up on us and we want to do what's right for him, for the long term as well."

Will the Bears opt to play it safe with Odunze? Or will the second-year wideout take the field like he expects?

Hopefully we get an answer sooner than later, but we can't say for sure.

More info on Davis and Moss

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears fans should know Davis well at this point. He was signed in June and went on to have a standout offseason. Not only did he shine in training camp, but Davis had some standout moments during the preseason, also.

He was so good that many believed he could force the Bears to keep a sixth wide receiver. That did not end up happening, but Chicago did keep him on the practice squad.

The Northwest Missouri State product has never recorded an NFL catch, but he has played on special teams, including as a returner. Davis has returned four kickoffs for an average of 33.8 yards per during his career.

As for Moss, he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. A former teammate of Caleb Williams at USC, Moss completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,679 yards and 16 touchdowns to seven picks in 2025.

If Bagent is inactive, Moss will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Williams and Case Keenum.