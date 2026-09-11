Rome Odunze Among 4 Questionable on Final Injury Report, But Bears WR is Optimistic

The Chicago Bears posted their final injury report of the week ahead of the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago put in its final full practice of the week on Friday and all eyes were on Rome Odunze, who has been recovering from the calf injury he suffered at practice last week.

The former first-round pick turned in two limited sessions to start the week, and it was status quo for him on Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the Bears' full final injury report, along with game designations for four players, all of whom are questionable.

Bears' final Week 1 injury report

Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods (23) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status QB Tyson Bagent Back DNP DNP DNP Questionable WR Rome Odunze Calf LP LP LP Questionable OL Ozzy Trapilo Knee LP LP LP Questionable S Xavier Woods Groin LP LP Questionable DL Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP OL Joe Thuney Rest DNP FP

DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation

Rome Odunze plans to play

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before practice on Friday, head coach Ben Johnson noted that the plan was for Odunze to practice and he thought the wideout looks good, but he also cautioned that it's a long season and the Bears would keep that in mind when making a decision for Week 1.

"Our plan was to get him practice yesterday and today and we'll assess where he's at after that," Johnson said of Odunze, according to CHGO Bears.

"He's looked good from my perspective," he added. "But we also got a long season coming up on us and we want to do what's right for him, for the long term as well."

All that said, Odunze was signing a different tune and he believes he's going to play in Week 1.

"I'm feeling ready to go," he said. "I doubt I'm questionable. I know there's a way everyone goes about things, but feel pretty good, was out there today. I plan on playing."

More on Bagent, Woods and Trapilo

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent popped up on the injury report this week with his back issue. While he didn't practice at all, the questionable tag keeps him in play to suit up on Sunday. If not, Case Keenum will fill the void as the QB2 behind Caleb Williams.

Trapilo is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon, but offensive line coach Dan Roushar said this week that he may begin taking part in team drills soon, which would be significant progress for him.

"I think we're getting closer (to team drills). We've done post-work with him on bodies. It's certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I've been really encouraged with what he's done so far," Roushar said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Without a full practice this week, and with Trapilo yet to take part in team work, he will almost certainly be inactive on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Johnson named Braxton Jones as the starter at left tackle but noted the team would continue to evaluate the position moving forward, so he isn't set in stone.

As for Woods, who suffered his injury at practice on Thursday, his limited practice on Friday and questionable tag gives him a chance to play.

Woods is listed as the starter at safety on the Bears' first unofficial depth chart. If he can't go, we could see Cam Lewis, who is listed as the top slot cornerback, moved back to safety and Malik Muhammad get the nod in the slot.