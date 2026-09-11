Rome Odunze Among 4 Questionable on Final Injury Report, But Bears WR is Optimistic
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The Chicago Bears posted their final injury report of the week ahead of the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Chicago put in its final full practice of the week on Friday and all eyes were on Rome Odunze, who has been recovering from the calf injury he suffered at practice last week.
The former first-round pick turned in two limited sessions to start the week, and it was status quo for him on Friday afternoon.
Here's a look at the Bears' full final injury report, along with game designations for four players, all of whom are questionable.
Bears' final Week 1 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
QB Tyson Bagent
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
WR Rome Odunze
Calf
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
OL Ozzy Trapilo
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
S Xavier Woods
Groin
LP
LP
Questionable
DL Grady Jarrett
Rest
DNP
FP
OL Joe Thuney
Rest
DNP
FP
DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation
Rome Odunze plans to play
Before practice on Friday, head coach Ben Johnson noted that the plan was for Odunze to practice and he thought the wideout looks good, but he also cautioned that it's a long season and the Bears would keep that in mind when making a decision for Week 1.
"Our plan was to get him practice yesterday and today and we'll assess where he's at after that," Johnson said of Odunze, according to CHGO Bears.
"He's looked good from my perspective," he added. "But we also got a long season coming up on us and we want to do what's right for him, for the long term as well."
All that said, Odunze was signing a different tune and he believes he's going to play in Week 1.
"I'm feeling ready to go," he said. "I doubt I'm questionable. I know there's a way everyone goes about things, but feel pretty good, was out there today. I plan on playing."
More on Bagent, Woods and Trapilo
Bagent popped up on the injury report this week with his back issue. While he didn't practice at all, the questionable tag keeps him in play to suit up on Sunday. If not, Case Keenum will fill the void as the QB2 behind Caleb Williams.
Trapilo is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon, but offensive line coach Dan Roushar said this week that he may begin taking part in team drills soon, which would be significant progress for him.
"I think we're getting closer (to team drills). We've done post-work with him on bodies. It's certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I've been really encouraged with what he's done so far," Roushar said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.
Without a full practice this week, and with Trapilo yet to take part in team work, he will almost certainly be inactive on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Johnson named Braxton Jones as the starter at left tackle but noted the team would continue to evaluate the position moving forward, so he isn't set in stone.
As for Woods, who suffered his injury at practice on Thursday, his limited practice on Friday and questionable tag gives him a chance to play.
Woods is listed as the starter at safety on the Bears' first unofficial depth chart. If he can't go, we could see Cam Lewis, who is listed as the top slot cornerback, moved back to safety and Malik Muhammad get the nod in the slot.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.