Besides providing tons of sleep he hadn't been able to get, Bears coach Ben Johnson said his bye week included a self-scout identifying issues in a running game now ranked fourth after it was first through the early part of the season.

At his first press conference since before the bye week, Johnson still wasn't about to divulge specifically what has been the issue with the running game. Well, he did say something but it's tough to buy this.

"There's some things schematically that we can clean up and make things a little bit easier and more advantageous for us going forward," he said. "But up front, it's just a commitment to our principles of running off the football in our zone schemes."

Anyone can always block better. Instead, what Johnson did point out is what is NOT the problem. It's not the inability to break of chunk gains on the ground, he said. At least he claimed this wasn't the problem.

Actually, this whole idea about chunk runs was something Johnson himself brought up before the bye.

"We're going to need to lean on that run game more and it's going to need to come through for us," he said at the time. "I've got to look at, is it the fact that we're not getting as many explosives in the run game right now? Is that why the average is low?

I know Ben Johnson doesn’t brag about it because he’d like 1-play touchdowns (and who wouldn’t?).



But this is still foot-on-throat, nuts-in-vise, impose-your-will, manhandling stuff. And it’s fun to watch. https://t.co/1GmbebQoEf — BearsBeat.com (@bearsbeat) November 16, 2026

"Or is it we're just not moving the line of scrimmage? What are those factors?"

Chunk this

So he looked at it and now determined it wasn't a lack of chunk plays. At least that's his story and he's sticking to it.

"Well, I don't see it as bigger chunk runs necessarily," Johnson said. "The yards per carry is a deceiving statistic in a lot of ways; we just mentioned that we run the ball a lot in the red zone. When you're down there, a 4-yard carry is really an explosive down there. We go off of efficiency, and we are under 50 percent efficient running the ball.

"We set our bar higher than that. We want to be closer to 55 percent and so we have some work to do. All of our guys know it. Like I said before, it's really just a commitment to those fundamentals. We talk about in the springtime what we want each scheme to look like and how it all comes together. It's bringing that vision to life right now."

A little truth serum might be necessary here for the Bears coach.

Bears chunk plays really are way down

Sure, 55% success rates are impotant, but In the first nine weeks last year the Bears had 44 big plays in the running game. That is, they had 44 runs of 10 yards or longer. In the first nine games this year, they've had 26.

That's a lot of yards and two chunk runs per game difference.

The running game does help with ball control and the Bears have had no problem with this as they're No. 1 in time of possession, but the big runs can mean more points. The Bears just haven't had them with Swift carrying the load almost entirely by himself.

Everyone will rise to their feet, rejoice & sing. I can’t wait for Monangai Mania! pic.twitter.com/1I6WFJNZkt — Kirsten Tanis (@Kirsten_Tanis1) November 16, 2026

There is importance to success percentage, as Johnson said. They're at a 47.1% success rate with Swift carrying. A successful run is 4 yards on first down, a second-down run leaving third-and-4 or less, and then a first down gained on a third-down or fourth-down run.



Monangai is at 51.7% success rate. Last year Swift had a 54.7% success rate and Monangai 50.9%.

Swift's overall average might be down per carry to 3.7 yards, but some of this is because he's been making runs in situations with a lid on top when he didn't always carry on those plays last year. For instance, Swift is fifth in the league with seven rushing TDs from inside 5 yards. He's had 15 rushes inside 5 yards, the third most in the NFL. When a back carries so often in short yardage with a big gain limit of 5 yards, it's naturally going to limit average yards per carry. He can't do any better than 5 yard.

KYLEEEEE MMONNNANGAI — THE BOWLING BALL



Before his injury Kyle was simply our best back & that’s with D’Andre top TD running back in the league! That 1-2 punch has been sensational



His 2026 numbers in just 4 games:

🏈 60 carries⁰🏈 324 rushing yards⁰🏈 5.4 yards per carry… pic.twitter.com/8XUCdlnv3a — BearDown Abroad Podcast (@BearDownAbroad) November 13, 2026

"Guys, I've been saying it since I came in; he's a really good runner," Johnson said of Swift. "I think I've been consistent with that message. He hasn't changed anything about his game. He's been given opportunities and he's taken advantage of that. He's decisive; he knows where the ball is, where we want it to hit down inside the 5. I think it's a credit to all of those guys.

"We usually have a lot of nuance in those five-to-goal line runs. They come in on a Friday, and there is brand new runs for them to digest and make sure we have them down pat going into the red zone. He does a great job with that. I know he's explosive and he's great in space, but he's able to put his pads down and run through contact as well."

Kyle Monangai may play, but he'll be hurting the rest of the season. So it's mixed news from the #Bears as Luther Burden hopes to be cleared.



And we sort through some telling numbers to assess the #Bears coming out of the bye.



Forward Progress on @312SportsChi. Links below. — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) November 17, 2026

No other way to slice it

Actually Kyle Monangai's return should mean something whether Johnson wants to admit it or not. That's not a slight on Swift, just fact.

They had 18 of their 26 big runs this season when Monangai was playing in the first four games. They had eight in the five games since he left. This difference seems obvious.

The blockers don't see Swift hauling the load by himself and suddenly just say, 'That's it, I give up.' Yet, the efficiency rate and the chunk play totals have been fewer for the team overall without Monangai complementing Swift.

Getting Monangai back should make a ton of difference whether Johnson admits it or not. And it wouldn't hurt for everyone to block now if they weren't when Swift alone was playing, if that was even a possibility.

The last 4 games as a #Bears fan:



“They won’t get past Bijan.”



“They won’t get past Drake.”



“They won’t get past the Seahawks defense.”



“They won’t get past the Bucs defense.”



…and we’re 4-0.



Now it’s:



“Here comes the real schedule.”



We were told something about a… — Jake (@Jake_B30) November 17, 2026

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