Bears Should Be Monitoring Cardinals Trade Candidate Identified By Adam Schefter

The Chicago Bears' pass-rush has gotten off to a pretty solid start to the season, but that doesn't mean general manager Ryan Poles should be resting on his laurels.

Through four contests, the Bears have posted 10 sacks, tied for the eighth-most in the NFL. Seven of those sacks have come from Dayo Odeyingbo (three), Austin Booker (two) and Montez Sweat.

Odeyingbo in particular has been impressive, as he has already cleared his sacks and pressures production from last season.

But, just like most things in life, a team can never have enough pass-rush help, and that's especially true for a team like the Bears that looks like a contender through one quarter of the season.

Knowing that, an Arizona Cardinals trade candidate identified by ESPN's Adam Schefter should be someone the Bears have interest in.

Schefter identifies Cardinals trade candidate

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Sunday morning, Schefter listed the five players he's watching when it comes to trade candidates and he listed Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat as one of them.

"And Josh Sweat is a name we continually have heard about," Schefter said. "He has been seeking a new contract, he's coming off 12 sacks last year, making $18 million this year. That is a player that will be of interest to a lot of teams as we get closer to the Nov. 10th trade deadline."

Why Cardinals should trade Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill watch the team prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat still has two more years on his existing contract after 2026, but he doesn't have any guaranteed money left, hence his desire to get something done with Arizona.

But, truth be told, the Cardinals would be far wiser to trade him than to extend him. That's because Sweat will turn 30 next year and he could very well be on his decline by the time Arizona is competing as it navigates a rebuild in the next few years.

Sweat's stock may never be higher than it is right now after a 12-sack season in 2025, so the Cardinals should cash in as soon as possible.

Why Bears should trade for Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sweat is off to a slow start in 2026 with just one sack in four games, he is still a proven edge rusher thanks to his history of impressive production.

Sweat's 12-sack season in 2025 was his second double-digit sack campaign of his career, and he has posted at least six sacks in every season since 2020. Sweat has also proven to be a plus defender against the run.

That kind of consistent production is exactly what the Bears could use to put their pass-rush over the top.

Adding to that, as a former Super Bowl winner, Sweat knows what it's like to play in the exact kinds of games the Bears are gunning for, and he came up big in that Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks.

When it comes to cost, we could see Sweat garnering a third-round pick, at most, but if his production continues to be lackluster, that might bring his price down.

Regardless, that's not a bad price and it's one Chicago should be willing to pay as it attempts to make a run at a Super Bowl.