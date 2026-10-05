Bears Week 4 Stock Report: Kyle Monangai and Rome Odunze Lead 8 Surging, D'Andre Swift Falls

The Chicago Bears improved to 3-1 on the season in Week 4 after beating the New York Jets in convincing fashion on Sunday.

The score wasn't especially jaw-dropping, but if you watched every snap you know the Bears were in full control for the entire contest, and it would have been quite the blowout if the Bears managed to convert more than just 2-of-7 red-zone attempts.

Outside of the finishing problem, Chicago's offense played well, and the defense was even better.

Now, a look at who is rising and who is falling in our Week 4 stock report that features Kyle Monangai and Devin Bush for good reasons, and D'Andre Swift for bad.

Rising: Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Bears' rushing attack struggled for the most part in the last two games, Monangai provided a jolt with his 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Monangai also ran through the wall D'Andre Swift couldn't at the goal line to score a few touchdowns. Monangai should easily be the primary goal-line back moving forward, and he might start taking more work away from Swift entirely.

One thing to monitor: head coach Ben Johnson revealed that Monangai has a thumb injury, so eyes on the injury report.

Falling: D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) loses his footing against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift has not been very good since Week 1. He carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in Week 4, which is less than four yards per carry, and he could get into the end zone on multiple goal-line totes.

Making matters worse, Swift had an egregious fumble that got him benched. Johnson said that wasn't the case, but Swift didn't play the rest of the game after he coughed up the football, so what should we call it?

Whatever the case may be, Swift needs to get himself back on track or else he might be in an even 50/50 split with Monangai moving forward, or worse. That extension isn't looking too hot right now.

Rising: Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were definitely some throws Bagent would like back, but he had a strong showing overall.

Bagent ran the offense well, and the vast majority of his throws were accurate and on time. There was never a sense that this game was too big for him and he was in over his head.

Bagent did throw a pick, and there was another that was called back due to injury. But there were also several accurate throws during the contest. His lack of a touchdown isn't ideal, but the Bears did a lot of running in that area.

Not everyone will agree, but we thought he did more than enough to be the clear starter going into Week 5. From there, all bets are off, though, and that should be the approach in every game that Caleb Williams misses from here on out.

Falling: Tyrique Stevenson

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only life the Jets showed on offense was a 58-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Isaiah Williams.

And guess who gave up that: Tyrique Stevenson, who surrendered 96 of the Jets' 119 passing yards on the afternoon, per Pro Football Focus.

The inconsistency we've seen out of the fourth-year corner was exactly what Dennis Allen pointed to during the offseason as something he badly needs to correct. He hasn't done that.

This was a bad week to let that happen, too, as Kyler Gordon looks like he might return in Week 5 and if Gordon returns to his job in the slot, that will push Malik Muhammad to the boundary and Stevenson to the bench.

It was clear things were headed in that direction in Week 3, though, as Stevenson was relegated to just four snaps while Muhammad played outside and Cam Lewis played in the slot.

With Lewis hurt in Week 4, Stevenson got another opportunity to show he deserves his job back and failed miserably.

Rising: Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze has been woefully disappointing this season and things hit a fever pitch in Week 3 when he dropped a lob pass from Case Keenum that should have went for six.

Odunze showed he's better than that with six catches for 94 yards, both team-highs, in Week 4. He also reeled in a few impressive grabs, including a one-hander and another in which he took a massive hit yet held onto the football.

More of that, please.

Rising: Dayo Odeyingbo

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Motivated Dayo is turning into dominant Dayo.

Odeyingbo has been the most pleasant surprise this season and he continued that on Sunday with another sack, pressure, tackle for loss and pass defensed.

In three contests, he has three sacks and 12 pressures. Those numbers are more than he had in eight games last season, and Odeyingbo has tied his 2024 sacks total already

Odeyingbo's resurgence is a massive development for Chicago's defense.

Rising: Austin Booker

Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker led the way with two pressures and a sack for the Bears, and he added one run stop, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Booker hasn't been as good as Odeyingbo, but he has been good enough as a complementary piece to a Bears pass-rush that has played better than expected this season.

Rising: Devin Bush

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts with linebacker Devin Bush (12) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bush was exactly the do-it-all linebacker the Bears wanted when they acquired him this past offseason.

Bush was tied for the second-most tackles on the team with four, with one of those going for a loss, and he notched a sack and three run stops.

It was easily Bush's best game as a Bear.

Rising: Dennis Allen

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks on during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dennis Allen has taken a lot of flak for past defensive struggles, but there is nothing bad to say about him in recent weeks.

That's because the Bears have rebounded nicely after a terrible Week 1 showing. Chicago gave up just 157 yards of offense in Week 3, and 12 points.

The run defense was stout, the coverage was excellent and the pass-rush is getting pressure, both with and without blitzing, and that has been the story for three straight games now.

Over the past three weeks, the Bears have given up just 28 points combined, nine less than they surrendered in Week 1. We give the Bears' defensive coordinator grief when the defense struggles, so it's only fair to praise him when the unit plays at a high level.

And, there's even more optimism for this unit with guys like Kyler Gordon, Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell possibly set to return from the PUP list this week.

Rising: Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, Tyson Bagent, it just doesn't matter. Ben Johnson is going to run his offense all the same, and he's going to have success doing it.

Not everything was perfect on Sunday, but the Bears were a few failed goal-line and red-zone opportunities away from totally destroying the Jets.

That 23-12 score doesn't do justice just how much Chicago dominated on both sides of the ball.

Johnson is a special coach, plain and simple, and the Bears are in fantastic hands with him, and hopefully for a long time to come.