Bears and Steelers Considered Logical Trade Partners Amid Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent Injuries

The Chicago Bears are in quarterback hell at the moment.

That's because Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent are both dealing with injuries, both of which were sustained during the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams suffered a non-contact injury, and while the worst was feared at first, it turns out Williams might miss minimal time, at most. Bagent came down with a concussion after replacing Williams and that now leaves his status up in the air for Week 3.

If both players can't go, Case Keenum will get the start, but the 38-year-old has not thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2023. His backup in that scenario will be undrafted rookie Miller Moss, who is on the practice squad.

With the Bears' injury issues at quarterback, one analyst believes Chicago and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be ideal trade partners.

Bears and Steelers dubbed logical trade partners

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The analyst is Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who suggested the Bears as a possible landing spot for Steelers veteran backup, Mason Rudolph.

"With quarterback injuries mounting around the NFL, Pittsburgh might get the opportunity to get something in return for Rudolph. The list of Week 1 starters we've seen injured now includes Sam Darnold, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, and Caleb Williams," Knox wrote.

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, New York Giants," he added.

Why Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph is serving as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, but after two awful showings over the first two games, Pittsburgh might not find it worth it to keep Rudolph around as an insurance policy, as it doesn't appear the Steelers are going to be legit contenders in 2026.

The Steelers also have two young quarterbacks behind him in Drew Allar and Will Howard and cutting Rudolph loose would enable Pittsburgh to get a longer look at both if Rodgers gets hurt, or at least in practice.

That's important because the Steelers have to decide if they have their quarterback of the future ahead of an offseason in which Rodgers is expected to retire and the NFL Draft is slated to be loaded at the quarterback position.

Another reason to trade Rudolph is his expiring contract that will make him a free agent in 2027. The Steelers might as well get something for him now before he leaves in free agency for nothing.

Should Bears trade for Mason Rudolph?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That really depends how much time Williams and Bagent will miss. Right now, it doesn't seem like it'll be that much.

Williams is believed to have a low-grade hamstring strain, and that injury can take a week or two to recover from. The Bears haven't ruled out their starting quarterback for Week 3 yet, and lest we forget he has an extra day to recover with the contest on Monday night.

As for Bagent, he could overcome his concussion in time to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, and if not he will likely be back by Week 4.

While the Bears have a desperate situation at quarterback right now, that may not last long, thus it doesn't make much sense for Chicago to give up draft capital for a player who may never even see the field for them.