Bears Trade Proposal Would Add 3-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman to Fix Need

The Chicago Bears are rolling along with a 5-2 record over seven contests, but that doesn't mean improvement isn't needed. One area that needs an addition is the interior of the defensive line.

The Bears' decision to trade Gervon Dexter has not panned out, as his subtraction has left Chicago with a weak interior pass-rush that has mustered up just one sack in 2026.

Chicago could use more help against the run, also, because the Bears are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards per attempt and rank 28th in run-stop win rate, according to ESPN.

The Jordan van den Berg experiment has not worked out after the rookie has struggled en route to a diminished role, and nobody outside of Grady Jarrett has stepped up to fill the void left by trading Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons.

Bears trade proposal for DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) reacts after a stop on downs Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One player the Bears should have an eye on ahead of the trade deadline is Indianapolis Colts three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner.

NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich proposes a trade between the Bears and Colts that would send Buckner to Chicago for a 2027 third-round pick.

"A timeless way to improve on defense is upgrading the pass rush, and even though the Bears have been getting strong production so far to start the season, there's definitely room for improvement on teh defensive line," Ulrich said. "That might help the Bears be more judicious with their blitzing, as they currently bring extra defenders at the seventh-highest clip."

"Buckner is having a terrific season, with four sacks through the first six games," Ulrich adds. "If the Colts do decide to auction off pieces for draft picks to jump-start their rebuild next year, Bucker will be near the top of the list of players other teams will be interested in."

Why Colts should trade DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon fists bumps Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The firing of general manager Chris Ballard signals change is coming for Indianapolis and a fire sale could commence.

Buckner is one of the team's most attractive trade chips and he can garner a strong return to assist in the upcoming rebuild in Indianapolis.

It also makes sense to unload Buckner because he's 32 years old and in the final year of his deal. It makes no sense for Indy to keep him, as a rebuild means it's going to be at least a few years until the Colts are competitive again and by that time Bucker will probably be on the decline.

Even if the Colts are interested in keeping Bucker around, he might not feel the same and could be looking to move on to a contender in free agency next year as he approaches the twilight of his career.

How Buckner would improve Chicago's defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ulrich already touched on the fact that Buckner has four sacks this season, which would rank tied for second on the Bears and first among their interior lineman.

In fact, Bucker has three more sacks by himself than all Bears interior linemen combined.

Buckner has struggled against the run this season, as evidenced by his 45.3 Pro Football Focus grade, but he has traditionally been better than that, with Buckner posting grades north of 70 in six of 11 seasons.

The bottom line is that Buckner can offer a massive upgrade for the Bears, both as a pass-rusher and run defender, and trading for him amounts to a no-brainer move for Chicago if the opportunity presents itself ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.