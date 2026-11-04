Bears Trade Rumor Confirms Edge Rusher Isn't Chicago's Only Deadline Focus

After the Chicago Bears pulled off the trade for Jeffery Simmons, the belief has been that general manager Ryan Poles will turn his attention to edge rusher.

However, it appears that isn't the only position the Bears are looking to add to ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are also looking to add at cornerback.

"The Bears made their big move for Simmons, but they're still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions," Graziano wrote.

"The Bears have been linked to edge rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me what you heard -- that cornerback is becoming more of a need," Fowler added.

Why Bears need a cornerback

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Malik Muhammad and Kyler Gordon have been sensational this season, the same cannot be said about Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, both of whom have struggled.

Thankfully for the Bears, they were able to replace Stevenson with the rookie, but there is no such solution for Johnson, who has been a shell of the elite cornerback he used to be.

Chicago could certainly use someone else to challenge Johnson for his starting role.

Who could Bears trade for?

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler floated two potential options for the Bears: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen and Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Fowler did note that the Commanders may not be keen on trading Sainristil but adds that Woolen may be available for a Day 3 pick.

"Washington's Mike Sainristil is a name that has circulated this week, though I don't get the sense the Commanders plan to trade him. An available corner such as the Eagles' Riq Woolen for a Day 3 pick could make sense," Fowler said.

Both players are logical trade candidates given the fact that they are both on bad teams, but only Woolen is on the final year of his contract, which makes him more likely to be dealt.

Woolen is easily the better option between the two. Not only is he having a better season, but Woolen thrives in man coverage and only one team in the NFL plays more man than Chicago.

In 2026, the veteran corner has given up a completion rate of 60% and a passer rating of 111.4. Not great, but those numbers are still better than Johnson's, and Woolen is playing in an Eagles defense that doesn't play much man (17.4%).

Woolen also brings playoff and Super Bowl experience with him, which is particularly attractive to a true contender like the Bears.

Given how bad things are with Johnson, acquiring Woolen for a Day 3 pick is a no-brainer move for Chicago.

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