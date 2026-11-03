Bears Must Make One Trade Before the Deadline, But Not for Khalil Mack

If we learned one thing for certain after the Chicago Bears' statement primetime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, it's that the Bears' defensive line is no longer their biggest weakness. This unit dominated Seattle's offensive line for all 60 minutes on Monday night, giving the Bears an immediate R.O.I. from their blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

This sudden transformation of Chicago's defensive line from a liability to a strength, combined with the L.A. Chargers' stubborn refusal to entertain trade talks, should end the Khalil Mack trade rumors that Bears fans have (understandbly) obsessed over for the past month. Instead, the Bears' top priority ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline should be addressing its biggest remaining weakness, and that is the cornerback room.

Jaylon Johnson is no longer the same player who racked up two Pro Bowl seasons for the Bears earlier in his career, as hard as that is to admit. He's allowing a 113.1 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks 82nd out of 102 cornerbacks. Tyrique Stevenson is even worse, allowing a 140.9 passer rating, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

If the Bears can acquire just one average cornerback to replace one of these two, then Dennis Allen's defense could very well be a true juggernaut. With that in mind, general manager Ryan Poles needs to get on the phone and speak with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia about one of his recent free agency signings: fifth-year veteran Riq Woolen.

What Riq Woolen would bring to the Bears

Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen defends against Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 50th overall pick from the 2022 NFL draft began his career with a bang in Seattle. As a rookie, Woolen hauled in a league-leading six interceptions and earned Pro Bowl honors. It looked like the Seahawks had just found the next great lockdown cornerback, but Woolen never again reached those heights. By the end of his rookie contract, the Seahawks chose not to re-sign him, though he did at least leave as a Super Bowl champion.

Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in March, but only on a one-year deal, and thus far he's been perfectly adequate in Vic Fangio's defense. No more and no less than that. Barring a dramatic turnaround through the second half of the season, it's hard to see the Eagles clamoring to bring him back on a long-term deal, which makes Woolen an ideal trade candidate.

That's where the Bears come in. Woolen may not have lived up to the hype of his rookie year, but a 'perfectly adequate' cornerback would still be a massive upgrade for this secondary. Woolen would likely push Stevenson to the sideline, or even off the roster entirely. That would give the Bears a starting trio of Kyler Gordon, Woolen, and Johnson. Not elite, but certainly a championship-caliber group.

And who knows? Maybe Malik Muhammad could steal snaps from Johnson once he's healthy again. The fourth-round rookie has been stellar to start this season, earning a 74.7 impact grade from Pro Football Network.

What would a trade for Riq Woolen look like?

Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen pursues the ball carrier in a game. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers of four straight games and currently the last place team in the NFC East, the Eagles' 2026 season has come completely unglued. And with Jalen Hurts on season-ending IR, there's no reason to expect it to get any better. That may encourage the Eagles to deal away some of their supporting cast for whatever draft capital they can get.

Woolen would likely be part of that group, as aforementioned, and I don't think it would cost the Bears too much to bring him into the fold. Since trading for Woolen would likely amount to a one-year rental, I think the Bears could get a deal done for a single Day 3 pick. Perhaps a fifth-rounder, like the one the Bears got back from the Tennessee Titans in their deal for Simmons.

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