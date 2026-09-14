Why Football Fans Cannot Afford to Miss Bears vs. Vikings in Week 2

The Bears went out and delivered the most impressive offensive performance of the first NFL Sunday of the season in Week 1, scoring 59 points on the Panthers in a 59-37 road win at Bank of America Stadium.

The Vikings followed it up with an impressive 22-point outburst in the fourth quarter to steal an NFC North rivalry matchup against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chicago and Minnesota did everything possible to set up a marquee Week 2 matchup at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams-Powered Offense Lifts Bears in Stunning Fashion

The Bears' offensive line enabled a stunning 291 yards on the ground. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both had 100 more more rushing yards, while Caleb Williams added another 65. Williams logged another top-three QB scramble velocity, reaching over 20 miles per hour leaving the pocket.

Williams' 124.1 passer rating was stunning, and while pass protection lagged, Williams made up for it with a few spectacular running throws. Chicago's offensive line putting Williams on the run is the best possible weakness the unit can have.

Overall, Williams had 334 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He proved that he can carry a defense that has plenty of work to do.

Ben Johnson's offense is a force to be reckoned with. The fact that Colston Loveland, last year's leading receiver, doesn't even have a catch yet should be a scary thought for the rest of the division.

Vikings Figure Out Late Who QB1 is, But Now Minnesota is Dangerous

Carson Wentz is very clearly the Vikings' best option under and behind center. Wentz somehow nearly matched Williams with a 123.5 passer rating, though he entered the game after Kyler Murray started and played the first few drives.

Murray suffered a concussion and may be out a bit. He might've lost his spot after Wentz brought Minnesota back against Green Bay in spectacular fashion. Wentz made the most of his 19 passing attempts, competing 12 and tossing three into friendly hands inside the Packers' end zone.

The Vikings' running game struggled somewhat, meaning Minnesota may also be nowhere near its offensive peak. A full week of practice with Wentz as the first-team quarterback and the clear locker room leader may also bring the Vikings closer to their ceiling.

If you like defense, then Week 2's offering in the NFC North between Minnesota and Chicago isn't for you.

Otherwise, Vikings-Bears should be NFL Sunday Ticket scheduled viewing on a national scale.