Bears vs. Packers Expert Prediction Roundup: Which Heated Rival Has the Edge?

The Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on their hated division rivals on Sunday afternoon. It's difficult to imagine a much sweeter way to move to 4-1 than by knocking the Packers to 2-3 on their home turf.

The Bears might not have quarterback Caleb Williams at their disposal, but that hasn't stopped them from going 2-0 without him (with two different quarterbacks under center) over the past two weeks.

The narrative surrounding Bears head coach Ben Johnson not having a win without a former first-overall pick at quarterback feels like a distant memory, as their two most recent wins featured former undrafted players at QB. How's that for a rebuttal?

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Packers look directionless right now. They've barely eked out two wins, and their two losses have been blowouts. It might be too early to call them dead, but a loss on Sunday would be a massive blow.

Johnson has been a thorn in Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's side since becoming the Lions' offensive coordinator in 2022. He holds a 7-2 record against Green Bay over that span.

The oddsmakers like his chances of betting that record on Sunday. The Bears are currently 2.5- point favorites (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). This is the first time Chicago is favored at Lambeau since the 2006 season opener.

Do the experts feel the same?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Green Bay Packers

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Green Bay Packers

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Green Bay Packers

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Green Bay Packers

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Green Bay Packers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Green Bay Packers

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Green Bay Packers

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Green Bay Packers

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Green Bay Packers

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Dave Richard, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 35-12 in favor of the Bears

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