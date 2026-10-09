Bears vs. Packers Expert Prediction Roundup: Which Heated Rival Has the Edge?
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The Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on their hated division rivals on Sunday afternoon. It's difficult to imagine a much sweeter way to move to 4-1 than by knocking the Packers to 2-3 on their home turf.
The Bears might not have quarterback Caleb Williams at their disposal, but that hasn't stopped them from going 2-0 without him (with two different quarterbacks under center) over the past two weeks.
The narrative surrounding Bears head coach Ben Johnson not having a win without a former first-overall pick at quarterback feels like a distant memory, as their two most recent wins featured former undrafted players at QB. How's that for a rebuttal?
Meanwhile, the Packers look directionless right now. They've barely eked out two wins, and their two losses have been blowouts. It might be too early to call them dead, but a loss on Sunday would be a massive blow.
Johnson has been a thorn in Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's side since becoming the Lions' offensive coordinator in 2022. He holds a 7-2 record against Green Bay over that span.
The oddsmakers like his chances of betting that record on Sunday. The Bears are currently 2.5- point favorites (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). This is the first time Chicago is favored at Lambeau since the 2006 season opener.
Do the experts feel the same?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Green Bay Packers
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Green Bay Packers
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Green Bay Packers
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Green Bay Packers
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Green Bay Packers
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Green Bay Packers
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)
Ian Hanford, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Green Bay Packers (+2.5)
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Green Bay Packers
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Green Bay Packers
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Green Bay Packers
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Dave Richard, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 35-12 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian