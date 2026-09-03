Iceman Caleb Williams Beats the Heat in 'Hot Ones' Appearance

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons fired a warning shot at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams this offseason, promising to be the 'fire' that melts the Iceman, but Parsons will have to get in line. Williams already faced the fire on Thursday's episode of 'Hot Ones', an online talk show that interviews celebrities while feeding them chicken wings coated in progressively hotter sauces, and he successfully pushed through all 10 sauces.

While he and host Sean Evins sampled sauces that reached nearly 3,000,000 SHU on the Scoville Scale, Williams answered Evans' various questions about his hobbies, his teammates and coaches, even the suit he wore to the 2024 NFL draft. Despite the laid-back nature of the interview, we actually learned some interesting things from the third-year quarterback as he prepares for a crucial season, one that could determine whether general manager Ryan Poles signs him to a massive extension.

Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams' relationship is a mixture of dynamics

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to QB Caleb Williams at practice. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the interview, Evans asked Williams to define his relationship with head coach Ben Johnson in terms of other kinds of relationships, and Williams went with a mix of mentor-mentee and a jazz duo. "He's coached me hard and I have respect for that," Williams said. "That's what I want... You need somebody like that around you to show you what you don't know. And the jazz part, you get on the field and it becomes poetic. It becomes jazz."

We saw this dynamic of two seemingly clashing types of relationships reveal itself already. Caleb Williams made a risky decision in their preseason Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, eschewing an open receiver near to the line of scrimmage and instead trying to hit Colston Loveland, who was near the endzone but well covered. The pass was just a touch too high and fell incomplete.

After the game, Johnson told the media that he would have rather seen Williams take the easier completion, which is in line with how he runs his offense. However, as we saw multiple times last year, Williams has the vision and arm talent to make impossible throws possible. As these two continue to grow together, they need to find the right balance between Johnson's ruthless efficiency and Williams' spectacular playmaking, just like jazz.

Caleb Williams finds joy even in bitter losses

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls the snap count against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Evans asked Williams what games he remembers having the most fun in, he started off with some obvious choices: winning the 2018 state championship in high school on a Hail Mary pass, his first college game against Texas in which scored a 66-yard rushing touchdown on his first play of the game, and, of course, the Bears' miracle Week 16 win over the Packers last year.

These were all big wins for Williams, but he also added the Bears' heartbreaking Division round loss to the L.A. Rams last year at the end of his list. "It was electric. From the start to the finish, it was an electric environment," Williams said. "Shout out to the fans, they made it like that. The weather helped it a little bit... it felt like I was in a video game. It was pretty fun."

Bears fans can probably relate to this feeling. Even though the Bears lost and their season ended short of their goal, the fans could rest easy knowing that the team was ahead of schedule. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams had proved that they could work together and that, given enough time, they could develop into one of the NFL's greatest head coach-quarterback duos. The Rams may have ended their season, but a new era of Bears football was just beginning.