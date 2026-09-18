Bears vs. Vikings Expert Prediction Roundup: Who is Favored to Remain Undefeated?

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings both begin the 2026 NFL campaign with a pristine 1-0 record. They also played in two of the most entertaining games of the Week 1 slate. That fact has many eagerly anticipating their Week 2 clash, set to kick off at noon on Sunday.

The two rivals match up well on paper. Chicago boasts one of the league's top-flight offenses, while Minnesota deploys one of the NFL's deadliest defenses. It also doesn't hurt that the coaches pulling the strings for the units, Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, are two of the most respected shot-callers across the league.

It's always a chess match when Flores and Johnson are going head-to-head, and they both seem to embrace the mind game. With the Bears coming off an offensive explosion in their season opener in Carolina and Minnesota's starting quarterback Kyler Murray working through concussion protocol, Chicago is currently favored by 4.5 points in their home opener (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).

A few significant factors could also tip the scales in the Bears favor. Do the experts like their odds of capitalizing on those factors, though? Which NFC North has the edge in the court of public opinion heading into the Week 2 matchup?

Expert predictions

Jerry Markarian, BearsOnSI: Chicago Bears

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geitheim, SI: Minnesota Vikings

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Minnesota Vikings

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Minnesota Vikings

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: Minnesota Vikings

Moe Moton, BR: Minnesota Vikings

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Dave Richard, CBSSports: Minnesota Vikings

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jarrett Bell, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Adam Kaufman, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Nate Davis, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Chris Bumbaca, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Nick Brinkerhoff, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Mike Middlehurt-Schwartz, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 48-6 in favor of the Bears

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