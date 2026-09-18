Bears vs. Vikings Expert Prediction Roundup: Who is Favored to Remain Undefeated?
In this story:
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings both begin the 2026 NFL campaign with a pristine 1-0 record. They also played in two of the most entertaining games of the Week 1 slate. That fact has many eagerly anticipating their Week 2 clash, set to kick off at noon on Sunday.
The two rivals match up well on paper. Chicago boasts one of the league's top-flight offenses, while Minnesota deploys one of the NFL's deadliest defenses. It also doesn't hurt that the coaches pulling the strings for the units, Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, are two of the most respected shot-callers across the league.
It's always a chess match when Flores and Johnson are going head-to-head, and they both seem to embrace the mind game. With the Bears coming off an offensive explosion in their season opener in Carolina and Minnesota's starting quarterback Kyler Murray working through concussion protocol, Chicago is currently favored by 4.5 points in their home opener (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).
A few significant factors could also tip the scales in the Bears favor. Do the experts like their odds of capitalizing on those factors, though? Which NFC North has the edge in the court of public opinion heading into the Week 2 matchup?
Expert predictions
Jerry Markarian, BearsOnSI: Chicago Bears
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geitheim, SI: Minnesota Vikings
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Minnesota Vikings
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Minnesota Vikings
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: Minnesota Vikings
Moe Moton, BR: Minnesota Vikings
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Dave Richard, CBSSports: Minnesota Vikings
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jarrett Bell, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Adam Kaufman, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Nate Davis, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Chris Bumbaca, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Nick Brinkerhoff, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Mike Middlehurt-Schwartz, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 48-6 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian