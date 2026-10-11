Will Kyle Monangai Be Back in Week 6? Injury Update, Return Timeline For Bears RB

The Chicago Bears won't have one half of their dynamic duo at the running back position for the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, as Kyle Monangai has been ruled out.

It was no surprise to see Monangai on the list of inactives for the Bears ahead of kickoff on Sunday, as the second-year running back was ruled out on Friday because of a toe injury.

Monangai was also dealing with a thumb injury, but the toe issue is the bigger concern, as we found out during the week.

Let's dive into the details of Monangai's injury and see when he is expected to return for Chicago.

What is Kyle Monangai's injury?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury that could sideline him for longer than just one week.

Monangai was in a walking boot during the week, according to The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond, and head coach Ben Johnson wasn't sure exactly how long he'd be out.

"We'll see how long that injury sidelines him," Johnson said.

Kyle Monangai's return timeline

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler's report also noted that Monangai's status will be uncertain for one to two weeks. While it was initially believed Monangai may be able to play through the injury, either he wasn't able to or the Bears simply opted to play it safe with him.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation," Fowler said.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Monangai is considered week-to-week, but the more important nugget is that he is not slated to be placed on injured reserve. If he was placed on IR, Monangai would have to miss at least four games.

So, that means the Bears anticipate Monangai missing less than four games otherwise they would have placed him on the list.

With one missed game in the books as of Sunday, Monangai could make it back as early as Week 6, but there's also the potential he could be sidelined until Week 8.

The tough part about a Week 7 return is the Bears have a short week that week, so Chicago could opt to hold Monangai out because they want him to have a full work week in before returning.

All that said, we might get a more firm update on Monangai on Monday, when Johnson meets the media.

Otherwise, we'll be waiting until Wednesday, when the Bears drop their first injury report for Week 6.