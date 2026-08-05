Best Quote From Chicago Bears Camp Today: Dayo Odeyingbo is Aware of 'Motivated Dayo'

Back in March, a popular Chicago Bears meme was born: "Motivated Dayo."

It all started when a Bears fan tweeted out that they were happy to see the Bears did not acquire Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders because of Crosby's tape and the promise of a trio of Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter and a "motivated Dayo Odeyingbo."

"Rewatching the Maxx Crosby tape this morning. Yeahhhhh let’s just say I’m glad we saved the picks," @CalebGoatQB1 said on X. "Montez, Dexter, and a motivated Dayo Odeyingbo. This defense will surprise everyone."

It isn't clear if that was a bait tweet or not, but Bears fans took it and ran with it and the meme was reignited recently when Odeyingbo notched an interception during a training camp practice.

Rewatching the Maxx Crosby tape this morning. Yeahhhhh let’s just say I’m glad we saved the picks.



Montez, Dexter, and a motivated Dayo Odeyingbo. This defense will surprise everyone. — Joey (@CalebGoatQB1) March 7, 2026

Odeyingbo, who is looking to bounce back from a down campaign that saw him notch just one sack in eight games before tearing his Achilles, was asked about "motivated Dayo" after practice on Wednesday and said he is well aware of the meme.

The veteran edge rusher doesn't have a problem with it and instead finds the trend entertaining.

"Yeah. I’ve seen it. I did not create that. I don’t really use social media like that. But I've seen it," he said, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

"It’s entertainment at the end of the day. That’s what football is about," Odeyingbo added.

After tearing his Achilles last November, the belief was Odeyingbo might not be a full go until training camp, at the earliest.

However, Odeyingbo was able to get back on the practice field faster than expected after returning to limited work at OTAs and team work during minicamp.

Odeyingbo credited his faster-than-expected recovery on knowing how to attack it following a torn Achilles during the pre-draft process, according to Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports.

A make-or-break year

There is a fair amount of doubt about how good Odeyingbo will be this season. After all, he has registered just four sacks over his previous 25 games and is coming off a significant injury.

If Odeyingbo fails to answer the bell, he will be a cut candidate in 2027, as the Bears have a clear out in his contract next year.

But the Bears would no doubt prefer Odeyingbo make it a difficult decision by having a bounce-back year, as Chicago's pass-rush desperately needs to improve after totaling 35 sacks in 2025.