It wasn't pretty, but the Chicago Bears managed to walk out of Soldier Field with a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears came out firing in the first half with 16 points over the first two quarters, but the offense couldn't get much going after that and it was on the defense to finish things off.

And the unit did just that with a dominant effort from start to finish in what was one of the defense's best showings of the 2026 campaign.

Now, the biggest takeaways from Chicago's win over New Orleans.

Offense has seen better days

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' offense did enough to win the game, but it wasn't a great showing overall for the unit.

The Bears barely broke 300 yards of offense and Caleb Williams failed to throw for 200 yards for the first time since Week 2. The Bears did do work on the ground, though, tallying 146 yards.

The offensive line wasn't great in pass protection, but there were instances where Williams made his own life harder by holding the ball for a bit too long.

Chicago's offense was just 5-for-12 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth downs. The Bears also turned the ball over twice, with one fumble from D'Andre Swift and a pick on a tipped pass from Williams.

After torching defenses in the three weeks prior, the Bears have posted two uninspiring efforts in a row on offense. The unit will look to get back on track against the Detroit Lions in four days.

Defense saves the day

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense was the reason the Bears won this game on a day in which the offense didn't have its best stuff.

Chicago smothered Tyler Shough and the Saints' offense from the jump and never relented. Shough got sacked six times and the Saints barely broke 300 yards of total offense.

Dennis Allen's unit also turned the ball over twice, and the Bears were able to capitalize on both by scoring touchdowns on the following drive after them.

Dillon Thieneman was responsible for one of the turnovers with his second pick of the season, and Clark Phillips forced a fumble that was recovered by Austin Booker.

A monster game from Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was an absolute menace against the Saints on Sunday.

Big Jeff accounted for three of the Bears' six sacks and finished with four tackles, including three for loss, and three QB hits.

Simmons has now posted at least one sack in every game he has played in with the Bears and has a total of five in three games, and he's now up to nine on the season, which is just two shy of his career-high.

With at least one sack in each of his last three games, Simmons tied his personal-best streak

A career day for Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) runs after the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas usually makes his contribution in the return game, but he was a big contributor in the offense in Week 11.

Thomas reeled in just two catches, but they went for a total of 56 yards, with one of those grabs going for 40 yards. He also ripped off a 30-yard run.

When it was all said and done, Thomas posted career-highs in receiving yards, rushing yards and yards from scrimmage (86).

If the Bears can get Thomas going on a regular basis, he will be yet another weapon in an offense already loaded with them.

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