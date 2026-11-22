It might not have been always been pretty, but the Chicago Bears came away with a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints today. The Bears moved to 8-2 on the season following their Bye Week and remain in the thick of the NFC playoff picture.

Chicago's defense overwhelmed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throughout the contest, and Dennis Allen deserves a ton of credit for how the defense performed. He wasn't the only one who is owed due credit for the performance, though.

The Bears came out on top with the help of a few quality performances on both sides of the ball. However, not everyone's stock is up after the Week 11 win.

Winner: Dillon Thieneman

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman hasn't been as flashy in recent weeks after an incredible start to his rookie campaign, but he had another A+ performance today. His second-quarter interception was the obvious highlight, and he also made a few strong plays against the run.

Thieneman flies to the ball like a bullet and has consistently been an eraser on the back end (even amid the struggles). He finished second on the team with four tackles, including one TFL. He also knocked down a pass on top of the interception.

Loser: Offensive line

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) under center against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai got hit near the line of scrimmage on virtually every carry today. Chicago's total rushing stat line (33 attempts for 146 yards) doesn't look bad, but it doesn't accurately represent how they performed. A 30-yard Zavion Thomas end-around (more on him later) played a role in that regard.

The Saints' defensive front also got significant pressure on Caleb Williams. They allowed two sacks and forced the signal-caller to escape the pocket on a handful of other occasions (he was also sacked a third time that got negated due to a penalty). To their credit, they opened up some running lanes late in the game. Still, overall, a performance to forget.

Winner: Jeffery Simmons

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffery Simmons might not be 100% healthy, but he didn't look to be slowed by the knee injury that limited him in practice this week. He enjoyed another game-wrecking performance (his third in as many games since the Bears traded for him) against New Orleans.

He brought Saints quarterback Tyler Shough down for three sacks and was a half-second away from a few more. Simmons has somehow been even better than advertised, and he'll continue to play a huge role as the schedule gets tougher down the stretch.

Loser: Malik Muhammad II

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad didn't have a poor performance today. He just hardly saw the field. We don't know the exact snap count yet, but Clark Phillips III was on the field far more often, and Muhammad seemingly wasn't out there much.

Based on his performance over the first half of the season (when he was arguably their best cover man), it feels safe to assume they're trying to keep him fresh ahead of Thursday's matchup against Detroit. He was missed two games with a toe injury before the Bye Week, so that presumably played a role. Still, with him entering the game without an injury designation, it'll be a development to keep an eye on.

Winner: Zavion Thomas

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (23) makes a tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie receiver Zavion Thomas came through clutch for Chicago today. He only got the ball in his hands three times, but each was more important than the last. A 30-yard run, a 40-yard catch, and an incredible diving 16-yard grab on a third-down scramble drill.

Thomas was in the doghouse after the team's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, but he climbed his way out of it today. The rookie had only 65 yards from scrimmage entering the contest, but he made a strong case for more playing time going forward.

Loser: D'Andre Swift

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift was actually well on his way to being a winner before coughing up a fumble in the fourth quarter. The offensive line wasn't opening up lanes for him, but he did a good job fighting for extra yards and shedding defenders throughout the contest. His 13 carries for 51 yards were a good example of him using the lemons available to him to make lemonade.

Still, another unacceptable fumble for Swift, who has now put the ball on the ground three times this season. The Bears had all the momentum on their side after a Montez Sweat safety, and he set New Orleans up at midfield. Defensive coordinators will pinpoint him as susceptible (as they seemingly already have) if he's held up.

Winner: Grady Jarrett

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett (50) reacts after a defensive play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grady Jarrett might not have as gaudy a stat line as Simmons, but he had a dominant performance in his own right. It actually looked like one of his three sacks should've been split with the veteran defensive tackle.

Even if Jarrett didn't get credit for the sack, he still consistently pressured Shough throughout the contest. He also made a few great plays against the Saints' rushing attack, including an impressive TFL against Travis Etienne Jr. early in the third quarter.