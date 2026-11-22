The last time the Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field on a rainy Sunday afternoon, disaster struck in the form of a hamstring injury to Caleb Williams and an ugly loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 11, the Bears managed to beat the New Orleans Saints and escape with a relatively clean bill of health, but it was closer than it should have been and the operation on offense often looked clumsy.

Concerns stemming from the pregame weather forecast proved correct, and the Bears struggled to find much of a rhythm either through the air or on the ground. But give the Saints credit; their defensive gameplan of quick pressure and zone defense gave the Bears fits. Unfortunately for them, Chicago's defense once again dominated the day and picked up the offense's slack.

To be clear, the offense wasn't terrible, but they need to be much better in their upcoming Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions if they want to keep their win streak going. For now, let's hand out some game balls.

1. Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears DTs Jeffery Simmons and Shemar Turner during a game. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my pregame stat predictions for the Bears, I had Jeffery Simmons grabbing a pair of sacks, and he accomplished that even before halftime. He spent the entire afternoon in New Orleans' backfield, collapsing the pocket and eventually adding a third sack in the final two minutes of the game, and for that he's earned his third consecutive game ball.

Simmons is now up to five sacks in three games since being traded to the Bears ahead of the deadline, a trade that is on pace to be one of the most impactful deals in franchise history. In fact, despite initial reactions that judged the deal to have been an overpay by the Bears, we may have to consider the possibility that Chicago got a steal.

2. Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears DB Dillon Thieneman celebrates an interception at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman nabbed his second career interception in the second quarter of this game, and that earned him his second game ball. At midfield with the Bears leading 10-0, Thieneman snagged an errant pass from Tyler Shough and set the Bears up with a short field. Minutes later, the offense hit pay-dirt with their second touchdown of the day.

Earlier in the offseason, I wrote that Thieneman could make NFL history as a rookie by becoming just the second safety ever to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He remains a long shot to win, but if he keeps hauling in interceptions alongside his generally excellent defense, it has to be considered a serious possibility.

3. Montez Sweat

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat after a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the winners from the Bears' trade for Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat takes the cake. He's been playing arguably the best football of his career over the last three games, and this Sunday afternoon was no different. Early in the fourth quarter, he dragged Shough down for a sack in New Orleans' endzone, recording the first safety of his career.

After a missed extra point earlier in the game, those two points gave the Bears some much needed breathing room and earned Sweat this game ball.

4. Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears WR Zavion Thomas catches a pass for 40 yards at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I usually award just three game balls, but I'm making an exception for third-round rookie reciever Zavion Thomas, who had the best game thus far of his career. He made two huge plays for the Bears, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter, the latter of which being an incredible sliding grab on third down to move the chains.

I've been hard on Thomas for his mistakes in the past, and now I must be just as loud with my praise. He bailed out the offense with two big plays and earned the first game ball of his career.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —