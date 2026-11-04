Braxton Jones Is Out for the Season, and the Bears Should Call a Former Ben Johnson Left Tackle

The Bears' situation on the offensive line had been promising as Theo Benedet played well and Ozzy Trapilo continued working gradually back toward 100% with limited reps in games.



Now it all seems to be crashing down and perhaps instead of using any available salary cap money for another cornerback or edge rusher Khalil Mack, the Bears should be looking at left tackle.



A report by Brad Biggs of the Tribune on Wednesday said the starter to open this season, Braxton Jones, was going on season-ending IR for the second season in a row with a patellar tendon injury requiring surgery.



Hope had been Jones could eventually return and supply depth.



#Bears LT Braxton Jones will not return from IR this season. He underwent right knee surgery on Tuesday.



'I was really encouraged with his play. It was a big loss.'https://t.co/apoRcYTGaO — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 4, 2026

After Monday night's win, Bears reporter Nick Moreano posted Theo Benedet had suffered a possible shoulder separation in the win.



This would leave them relying on Trapilo. Normally this is no problem. Trapilo was a solid player as a rookie starter last year but his early return this year has not gone off without a hitch. Trapilo



Snap counts from last night’s Bears win pic.twitter.com/CNfGPv3CwB — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 3, 2026

Trapilo did not play Monday against Seattle even though he was not inactive. He was not on the injury report. He had played only 36 downs on offense in the wins over Atlanta and New England with what Pro Football Focus graded as marginal results. He had a solid run-blocking day against New England but struggled for 12 pass blocking attempts, and didn't do much better as a pass blocker for his nine reps against Atlanta in the passing game.



This view of Trapilo's play was supported by a report from CHGO's Adam Hoge. Prior to the start of the Seattle game Hoge quoted offensive line coach Dan Roushar saying Trapilo had "a couple rough ones." He added: "He knows it. He's gotta play better. We gotta have him play better to win."



Ahead of kickoff tonight, here are some #Bears offensive line nuggets from OL coach Dan Roushar:



🔹 On LT Theo Benedet: "Each of the last three games, his posture, his balance and his hands have all improved. I think he's gaining confidence. You see that in his play." (Added… — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 2, 2026

If Trapilo isn't physically up to playing at the level he displayed last year or just isn't playing well period, Jones is now out for the yearm and Benedet has a shoulder injury, it's leaving the Bears in a big lurch. At the very least, it's a depth problem and depending on the injuries it could be even be a starting issue.



Perhaps they could go to All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney at left tackle like they did in the playoff game with the Rams. There is another option available and it depends on cost.



Former Lions left tackle Taylor Decker remains an unsigned free agent. Detroit released him in March after contract discussions broke down. Washington was among teams reportedly interested in Decker. Because of his past relationship with coach Ben Johnson in Detroit, it would be an easy pickup with the offense and blocking scheme.



One observation from the Bears' locker room. I saw Theo Benedet leave with a Bears staff member before the media was allowed into the locker room.



When he came back, he sat at his locker, looking disappointed. As I was getting ready to record an interview, I heard him say… — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 3, 2026

The problem is the Bears are down to less than $2 million in available cap space. They may need to start getting back cash via restructuring to do this, depending on the cost.



However, a team that has gone all in by trading two first-round picks and a fourth for Jeffery Simmons and has beaten the Super Bowl champion and loser in successive weeks, can't afford to be playing on offense with such difficult situation at left tackle.



Caleb Williams' blindside needs to be protected by someone and moving Thuney to do it doesn't help them at left guard. It might not even be a realistic move for Thuney, who turns 34 later this month.



The Bears need to revisit the Decker situation and solidify the left tackle position before they start worrying about spending some of their cap space on another pass rusher or a cornerback.





Taylor Decker has no ground to stand on, he was the highest paid OL on our team last season with both his blocking grades being under the top 50% pic.twitter.com/ndrYB1YuAn — DetroitLionsFan (@DetroitLions734) March 28, 2026

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