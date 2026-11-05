Bucs Just Ran for 324 Yards, But Baker Mayfield Is Worried About One Bears Defender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a remarkable feat in last week's 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. They won with -2 net passing yards, as quarterback Baker Mayfield went 0/3 and took a two-yard sack under monsoon-like conditions that would've made Chicago's Week 2 matchup against Minnesota look like a drizzle.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, their rushing attack was more than equipped to carry the load. Bucky Irving, currently fourth in the league with 728 yards on the ground, led the team with 27 attempts for 170 yards. Meanwhile, backup Kenny Gainwell added 25 attempts for 140 yards.

That performance has become somewhat of a trend for Tampa Bay over the past month, as they've eclipsed 240 yards on the ground in three of their last four games. They're the only team with more rushing yards than Chicago, and they're averaging nearly 20 more rushing yards per game (168.6 vs. 150.8 yards).

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs boast an offense that looks like it could run over anyone. Mayfield is concerned that Jeffery Simmons might throw a wrench into their plans, though.

"Obviously, he's a game-wrecker. Even when he was in Tennessee, all eyes are on figuring out where he is," Mayfield said. "He's a guy that could truly make a difference in a ball game.

"They already had a good defense, so all he does is add to that and allows their talented guys up front to get individual pass rush reps. He definitely adds an element to their D."

The Bears finally have a defender offenses must gameplan against

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Bears acquired Simmons, the only player that opposing offenses had to gameplan against was Kyler Gordon, and he didn't even play over their first five games. With him playing nickelback, he's also less vital to a defense's success than a defensive lineman who can impact every snap.

To their credit, Austin Booker and Montez Sweat are solid starters and good pass-rushers. They don't strike fear into offenses the way Simmons does, though. Unlike No. 99, they also don't offer much in terms of run defense.

Simmons' impact on Chicago's defense was felt immediately. If you remove Sam Darnold's two scrambles (for 20 yards) from the equation, the Bears gave up only 61 yards off 17 Seattle rushing attempts on Monday night.

Notably, the Seahawks averaged only three yards per play when he was on the field, as opposed to 13.3 yards when he was on the sideline. That's the reason Mayfield highlighted him as an X-factor for Chicago's defense.

Jeffery Simmons is as advertised



The Bears are the team to beat in the NFC pic.twitter.com/s0PZbj8LNQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 3, 2026

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows what the Bears have in Simmons, as well.

"I don't know if I've had anybody that's been what I'd consider this dominant," Allen told reporters last week. "I've had some good players that have played inside for us. David Onyemata comes to mind, but I don't know that I've had anybody this disruptive."

Well, the Bears do now, and opposing offenses have clearly taken notice. A 34-17 statement victory against the defending Super Bowl champions will do that.

Simmons will hopefully help the defense make another statement against the Buccaneers' elite rushing attack on Sunday night.