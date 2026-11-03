Jeffery Simmons DPOY Odds Skyrocket After Bears Week 8 Victory

The Chicago Bears put the NFL on notice in their 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. They made the defending Super Bowl champions look like a bottom-feeder organization (which they most certainly are not) on their own home field.

If there's one thing that's clear from the contest, it's that the Titans should've asked for more in return for Jeffery Simmons. The newest addition to Chicago's defensive line, whom they gave up two first-round selections and a fourth-round pick to acquire last week, completely reinvigorated their entire defense.

While his numbers (6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 1 pass deflection) are nothing to scoff at, his impact was felt well beyond the stat sheets. He drew 13 double teams over his 48 snaps, and Seattle only averaged 3 yards per play when he was on the field, as opposed to 13.3 yards when on the sidelines.

The sportsbooks clearly took notice of the performance. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he went from being tied for the eighth-best odds (+2500) to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award to the fourth-best odds (+1000).

As it stands right now, he's behind only Will Anderson Jr. (+230), T.J. Watt (+700), and Fred Warner (+700). He might not be behind them for much longer, though...

Jeffery Simmons is dangerous when playing with a lead

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many casual fans probably hadn't heard of Simmons before the Bears traded for him. He played for the Titans, who only won seven games since 2023 and have gone a lowly 19-49 since 2021.

Defensive linemen thrive when they can pin their ears back and attack opposing QBs in passing situations. Despite rarely playing with a lead in Tennessee, Simmons still established himself as one of the league's premier interior disruptors.

He earned three All-Pro nods and made four Pro Bowl appearances in Tennessee. Simmons is also coming off a career-high 11-sack campaign despite playing for a 3-14 team. With five sacks over the first 8 games, he's on pace for the same mark this year.

Now that he's in Chicago, with an offense that knows how to get out to a hot start, he'll be playing with a lead much more often. That's a dangerous proposition for opposing offenses that already need to account for Austin Booker and Montez Sweat on the edges.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons might've introduced himself to a wider audience on Monday night, but he's been firmly established as one of the league's premier game-wreckers.

If he can build on his dominant debut, he'll stand a good chance to add another notch to his already impressive belt. He has his sights set on far more than the Defensive Player of the Year Award, though.

- Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI -

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.