Caleb Williams Cleats Controversy, Explained: Why Bears QB, NFL Are at Odds Over Footwear

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the NFL are currently at odds over cleats. Yes, cleats.

Upon his return from injury, Williams decided to change his cleats to a pair made by a company called Caddix, but that has resulted in fines from the NFL.

Williams has had an opportunity to avoid those fines, but he has remained defiant despite the continued punishment from the league.

Here's more information on why the NFL is fining Williams, and why he continues to accept those fines despite having the option to avoid them.

Caleb Williams cleats controversy explained

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Caddix cleats are relatively new on the scene and Williams is wearing them because they utilize "SmartStuds" technology that supposedly reduces rotational torque and lowers the risk of injury.

"Our SmartStuds flex and release under load. Instead of locking the foot in place, SmartStuds deform slightly during pivoting and cutting, allowing for quicker stud release from the playing surface," the compant writes on its website. "This reduces rotational torque on the knees and ankles without sacrificing the traction athletes need for acceleration and cutting. By targeting safe rotational stiffness ranges identified in biomechanical research, Caddix cleats strike the balance between performance and protection."

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss three games, so it's safe to assume that's what spurred on his decision to switch to Caddix cleats. He is not an investor in Caddix.

The NFL is levying fines on Williams because the cleats break a rule that prohibits non-approved logos on cleats. Players are allowed to display logos on cleats made by Adidas, Nike and Under Armour, but that's it.

Why Caleb Williams won't cover the logo

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Williams wants, he can avoid fines by simply covering up the logo on the Caddix cleats, but he refuses to.

"Caddix isn't in a position to tell players how to wear our products, especially when players purchased them themselves," Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen said.

"I certainly can't explain why he won't tape over them either," Rasmussen added.

According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport, Williams' decision to not cover the logo is "a matter of principle" and the Bears quarterback wants to help spread the word about the cleats.

So far, both Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, who is an investor in the company, and Caddix have offered to pay the fines the league continues to hit Williams with. In Week 6, Williams was fined $11,941, and then that fine was doubled in Week 7 to a whopping $23,822.

There has been a belief that Williams might eventually be forced to cover the logo or he won't be allowed to play. When asked about that, head coach Ben Johnson was confident Williams wouldn't hurt his team if it came to that.

"He's all about the team, and I know he's not going to hurt the team," Johnson responded.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Williams decides to cover up the logo in the Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks or if he'll continue to thumb his nose at the NFL. Doing the latter will continue to be a costly proposition.

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